GDPI – The Game Changer for an MBA Aspirant | K J Somaiya Institute of Management

After bouts of uncertainty and a nerve-racking preparation journey for MBA aspirants, done remotely and at home, The Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) has been successfully conducted last month on the 29th of November. Aspirants tend to either stress too much or get complacent after the scores are out. The entrance exams are not the ultimate deciding factor. Each college has its own and diverse selection criterion.

For instance, K J Somaiya Institute of Management has a comprehensive approach when it comes to selecting the right candidate. The cut-off criteria is of primary importance, however, another significant criterion is the GDPI round, where the aspirant stands a chance to make a great impact and increase their chances of selection.

The GD round, which is usually the first round of the process is a tool used to judge the candidates on various fronts. Predominantly one of the most important skill-sets judged is the effective communication skills of the candidate, comprising of both speaking, as well as listening. The other parameters candidates are judged upon are clarity of thought, subject knowledge, attitude, problem-solving and decision-making skills, confidence, and leadership attributes.

The PI usually challenges the grit and grace of the candidate. They are judged on their CV information, and their ability to express themselves with it, as well as beyond it. Question on GK, and their areas of interest may be asked. Through these, the knowledge base, interest fields, and the confidence level of the candidate are judged. Candidates are also asked situational and behavioural questions, depending on the panel.

Hence, it is very important to note that while entrance exams judge the analytical part of an aspirant, it is only one side of the coin.

