IIM Rohtak’s Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management is Revolutionising Sports Education in India

The global sports industry is currently valued at a staggering 600 billion US dollars. Propelled by the high demand, this industry is now generating large-scale employment opportunities. Sports has moved beyond its traditional image of leisure activity and is now an important business. It amalgamates the entertainment, manufacturing, media, lifestyle and management sectors at various levels.

In India, the sports is emerging as a high-profit industry with high growth rates and the market valuation is worth 1.89 billion US dollars. The introduction of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2009 greatly accelerated this development.

Its resounding success led to the gradual formation of several other professional leagues in sports such as football- Indian Super League (ISL), kabaddi- Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), field hockey- Indian Hockey League (IHL), among others.

This sporting cycle goes around annually providing various sustainable employment opportunities. Among top management institutions Indian Institute of Management(IIM) Rohtak is the only institution to offer sports management as a part of their curricula.

About the Degree: Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management

This program is meticulously designed for all sports enthusiasts attempting to form a career out of their passion. Those students who are a part of this program are trained to understand the legal, regulatory, financial, operational and branding concepts in the sports industry at various levels.

This program is currently in its third cycle. It is effectively designed for athletes, former players, current practitioners, and working executives who plan to develop their future career in the sporting industry. Sports management encompasses a wide range of functions such as sports administration, planning and programming, sports negotiations, compliance and regulations, event management, sports communication, athlete management, facility management, among others.

Programme design and duration

This is a two-year program that consists of 6 terms and 560 interactive sessions. In the interactive sessions, the students of this course are introduced to an atmosphere of experiential learning with both offline and online learning modules.

IIM Rohtak also provides scholarships to those athletes who have represented India at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games or at Olympics. This program perfectly blends sport-focused education with professional development.

This also includes networking and skill development in focus areas like finance, law, marketing and merchandising to prepare the students to thrive in global business settings.

Programme Highlights

Opportunity to pursue MSc in Sports Management from Ulster University, the UK on completing this programme.

International participation

Live projects in various sporting events including BWF Super Series event, AFC Cup 2019 and many others

Diverse visiting faculty from Ulster University (UK), Leeds Becket University (UK), Indian Institute of Sports Medicine, Zurich University (Switzerland), University do Porto (Portugal), University of San Francisco (US), University of Helsinki (Finland), British Columbia Institute (Canada), among others.

Secure Future

If you are passionate about sports and want to contribute to at an international level, this programme provides you with the necessary pedestal to do so. The programme is one of the best ways to integrate yourself into the sports industry. It is offered at a relative price of ₹ 7,15, 524/-.

To know more about IIM Rohtak, join 2020-2022 IIM Rohtak Admission Queries and Discussion

Source – The Times of India

