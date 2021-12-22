All You Need to Know About PGDM in E-Business, Ft. LBSIM

For the first time, the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Delhi, a premier business school in the country, will be offering a two-year full-time PGDM programme in E-Business.

At LBSIM, we focus on the growth of our students at all levels, intending to provide socially conscious business leaders with a global perspective via excellence in value-based management and technology education.

KNOW MORE ABOUT POST-GRADUATE DIPLOMA IN MANAGEMENT (E-BUSINESS) AT LBSIM

The Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (E-Business) programme is designed to provide students with a solid grasp of the E-Business environment and how it can be used to improve business processes and decision-making. The curriculum prepares students to assume substantial responsibilities in the evolving platform economy and contribute to society. Participants will comprehend business challenges holistically after finishing the programme by applying theories and ideas to the work environment unique to the E-Business area.

