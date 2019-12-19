NEET UG 2020: Latest Notification Released by NTA, Online Application available for Jammu and Kashmir Students, Steps How to Apply Check here

An important notice has been passed by NTA for conducting the National Eligibility i.e. the Entrance Test, NEET 2020, for filling the online application forms.

The report, accessible on nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in provides all the important directions for students preparing to apply for All India 15% Quota i.e. inclusive and exclusive about the same. The same is explained below.

For more details of the same candidates are advised to check the notification and read the information presented below.

Following are the points which are explained in the notice issued respectively-

“The candidate shall note that all the students of all states (other than the former state of Jammu & Kashmir), the state of eligibility for All India 15% Quota are insignificant.”

This explains that the students may enter from any state in the post – the state they belong to, the state they are currently resident of or the state from where they have cleared their class 10th or 12th examinations. Just keep in mind that all students are eligible for the 15% quota.

Then students from former and now Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, are not qualified for the All India 15% Quota as a prevailing rule. All students from the region who want to be considered for the All India 15% Quota have to submit a self-declaration form which is available online.

And Self-Declaration which is to be generated and printed immediately along with the confirmation page for record and to bestow the corresponding during counseling.

It should be the format of self-declaration is given in Appendix – III of the Information Bulletin of NEET (UG) -2020.

December 31 is the closing date to apply online. For additional details candidates shall check official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

