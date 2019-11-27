NEET 2020 Updates by NTA: MHRD has confirmed that NEET 2020 shall be a Centralized

The latest updated provided by the Minister of Human Resource Development i.e. Ramesh Pokhriyal has confirmed that NEET 2020 shall be a centralized medical entrance exam in India from now. Also, All India Institute of Medical Sciences will not conduct the AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2020. Furthermore, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research will not carry the JIPMER MBBS entrance exam 2020.

It was further noted that the admission to 1207 seats in all the 15 AIIMS including AIIMS New Delhi and 14 others, and 200 seats in JIPMER Puducherry and Karaikal, will be based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 which shall be carried by National Testing Agency (NTA) respectively.

This was confirmed today itself in Lok Sabha. MHRD was asked six very specific questions about MBBS admissions. The questions include

1.The details regarding the number of entrance examinations conducted by separate institutions for admission in MBBS in the country?

Government plans to implement NEET, as the only entrance examination for admission to the MBBS course in the country.

3.The respective reason behind the decision.

4.Whether the government has discussed this matter with all the States before its implementation.

The response along with the number of states who refused to implement this. Which is likely to be implemented?

According to MHRD, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has presented them with information on medical entrance exams in India.

And that led to the conclusion of the National Medical Commission Act 2019 in August i.e. This year. According to Section 14 of the said act communicates that there will be a common and uniform NEET exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical colleges, including those that come under any other law.

Also, as per NMC Act, 2019, the AIIMS and JIPMER medical entrance exams have been omitted and instead admission to the only two colleges that were previously allowed to hold their entrance exams, will now also come under NEET. This gave rise now for centralized examination all over India for the medical entrance exam i.e.NEET.

Till last year, approximately 3 lakh students used to appear in the AIIMS entrance exam, and 1-2 lakh took the JIPMER exam. And NEET, over 15 lakhs had applied, and over 14 lakhs appeared for the exam. With the AIIMS and JIPMER MBBS entrance exams removed, the number of applicants for NEET 2020 is anticipated to rise.

The schedule provided by NTA, at nta.ac.in, NEET 2020 the examination shall be held on May 3, 2020. It will be a pen and paper-based exam. The registration for NEET 2020 will commence on December 2, 2019, and will end on December 31, 2019.

