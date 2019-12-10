NEET UG 2020 Offline Application Facility to Kashmir Valley Students; Check for More Details on ntaneet.nic.in

HomeMedicalNEET UG 2020 Articles
    NEET UG 2020 Offline Application Facility: Candidates from Kashmir Valley can fill the application through offline mode. Get more details on ntaneet.nic.in.

    NEET UG 2020 Offline Application Facility

    The offline application facility has been started by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for NEET 2020 aspirants from the Kashmir region. Candidates from the Kashmir Valley Region can apply for the same through the offline mode.

    This decision has been taken by the exam conducting body in order to facilitate the students from the Kashmir Valley as they are facing difficulty in filling the online National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 application form.

    Candidates can either download the application form or collect it from the nodal centre and fill and submit it at the nodal centre based at Delhi Public School, Athwaja, Srinagar. The application must be handed over to the nodal officer, Abdul Qayoom Tantray.

    The official website to get the details on the NEET UG 2020 exam and download the application form is https://ntaneet.nic.in/ . Candidates need to submit the offline application form along with other supporting documents.

    Things to know before submitting NEET-UG 2020 application form:

    • Candidates must take xerox of the offline application form for future reference.
    • Candidates latest passport size photograph must be pasted on the form. The size should be (4”X6”). For the photograph, the focus needs to be on face (80 per cent face coverage, ears clearly visible, on white background).
    • The signature must be clear and genuine on the offline form.
    • The left-hand thumb impression must be put on the form (In case of any eventuality of left thumb being unavailable, right hand thumb impression may be used.
    • Candidates also need to Submit photocopy of class 10 passing certificate

    Candidates must submit the NEET UG 2020 application fee in the form of a demand draft drawn in favour of Director General, National Testing Agency, payable at Noida (UP).

