NEET 2020: 15.93 Lakhs Registration, Rise in Applications from Jammu and Kashmir

This year a total of 15,93,452 lakh candidates have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 while in 2019 for the first time, over 15 lakh candidates had registered for the exam which was a rise of 14.52 per cent from NEET 2018 This rise was seen because of the new rule mandating NEET for Indian students aspiring to study medicine abroad.

Also, this year NEET has been made mandatory for the admission process of AIIMS and JIPMER, which made a rise in the number of students appearing the examination. The institutes which conducted an individual entrance exam will no longer conduct an individual examination and so because of this reason a minor rise of 4.87 per cent or 74,083 candidates from the last year.

Surprisingly, the number of students from Jammu and Kashmir region has also increased as compared to last year even though there was a ban on internet services because of the agitation going on in the region.

Because of this conflict, the officials considered the student’s problem and so it had started the offline application for NEET 2020 only for the students belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir region.

However, due to the availability of the offline application, a total of 33,357 candidates applied from Jammu and Kashmir which was higher than the applicants from NEET 2019 as last year there were 26,595 applicants who had applied for the NEET examination

The maximum applications that have been received this year were from the state of Maharashtra with a number of 2.28 lakh applicants, followed by Uttar Pradesh with the second-highest number of applicants i.e. 1.54 lakh candidates.

There were also other states which had a huge number of candidates registering themselves for the NEET 2020 examination. There was Karnataka with 1.19 lakh of applications followed by Tamil Nadu with 1.17 lakh applications and Kerala with 1.16 lakh applications

This year the least number of applications were from Lakshadweep with 183 registrations followed by Daman and Diu and Andaman and Nicobar islands with 707 and 800 applications, respectively. The smaller number of registrations was because of the low population density in these states.

The NEET entrance examination is conducted for the admission of aspiring candidates for MBBS, BDS and other related courses. It was conducted for admission for around 76,928 MBBS, 26,99 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, 1205 AIIMS and 200 JIPMER MBBS seats in government, private, deemed/central universities.

On December 31, 2019, NEET had also extended the last date to fill the application form to 6th January 2020. For candidates who need to correct their application form can do it from 15th January 2020.

