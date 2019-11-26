National Testing Agency (NTA) to Release NEET UG 2020 Notification Next week, Check here for more detail

National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is a national level entrance exam for admission into MBBS and BDS courses offered by various medical colleges in India. Every year hundreds of thousands of students appear for the NEET in order to secure admission to medical colleges and universities across India.

From the academic year 2020, NEET has been made mandatory for admission into BDS and MBBS courses across all medical colleges and universities and institutions in India. Earlier, AIIMS and JIMPER used to conduct separate entrance exams for admission into BDS and MBBS courses. But with the introduction of National Medical Commission Act during the academic year 2020, only NEET will be valid as an entrance test for MBBS and BDS courses.

Important Dates

Registration process starts – 3 rd December 2019

December 2019 Registration process ends – 31 st December 2019

December 2019 Admit card released – 27 th March 2020

March 2020 NEET UG 2020 Exam – 3 rd May 2020

May 2020 NEET UG 2020 Result – 4th June 2020

This year, NEET UG 2020 will be conducted to select students for admission into undergraduate courses. NEET UG 2020 will be organised by the National Testing Agency on 3rd May 2020. The official notification from the National Testing Agency regarding the NEET UG 2020 will be released next week. After the official notification is released for the NEET UG 2020, the application process will commence thereon.

According to the exam calendar published by the National Testing Agency, the application process for NEET UG 2020 will commence from 3rd December 2019 and would culminate on 31st December 2019. The entire application process will be conducted in online mode only.

Therefore, all Candidates who wish to appear for NEET UG 2020, must complete their online application process on the official website of NEET UG 2020, i.e. www.ntaneet.nic.in. Only those students who have completed their application successfully will be allowed to appear for the NEET UG 2020. Therefore, candidates must complete their NEET UG 2020 registration as soon as the registration window opens otherwise the site can face some issues on the last day.

The admit card for the NEET UG 2020 will be released on the official website on 27th March 2020. Only those candidates who have completed the registration process successfully will be able to download the admit card for NEET UG 2020. The NEET UG 2020 exam will be conducted on 3rd May 2020 across various centres in the country.

Candidates must note that they need to bring a printout of their to admit card on the day of the examination. Otherwise they will not be able to sit for the exam. Moreover, the admit card contains all details regarding the date, day, timing, centre and other crucial information pertaining to NEET UG 2020.

The result for NEET UG 2020 will be released on 4th June 2020 on the official website. Only those students who will be able to score more than 50th percentile will be eligible for admission into MBBS/BDS courses under NEET UG 2020.

