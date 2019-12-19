The notification has been passed by West Bengal Health Department releasing for the Written Exam & Interview schedule for the Staff Nurse, Counselor and other posts.

The candidates who have appeared for the WB Health Staff Nurse & Other Posts can check the details of the written exam and interview schedule available on the official website – www.wbhealth.gov.in

The written examination and interview will be conveyed on 30 December 2019. As per the schedule released by the WB Health Department, written exam and interview for the Blood Bank LT posts will be carried on 30 December 2019. The written exam and interview will be conducted until 08 January 2020.

The candidates should note that they will have to arrive as per the schedule and timing to the address provided in the notification.

Location –

The 2nd-floor meeting hall, o/o the CMOH, DRS Campus, Barabazar, Chinsurah, Hooghly.

Important documents-

Candidates will have to carry the documents like-

Photo Identity Proof and all originals in support of his/her credentials and photocopies of all marks sheet of Madhyamih HS, Graduation Hons. /Pass), Post-Graduation & Experience Certificates at the time of written exam and interview.

Steps to download the schedule

Go to the official website www.wbhealth.gov.in

Under the option, career find the link

Select on the link Date of Written Exam and Interview of different posts as per recruitment notice memo no 1550 dated 05.03.2019 given on the Main Page.

Once a new window pops open where you will get the PDF of the Schedule of the Exam.

Candidate should not forget to take a print out of the schedule and save a copy for future evidence.

For further details check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

WB Health Recruitment 2019 Released Written Exam & Interview schedule for Staff Nurse, Counselor and other Posts, Steps to Download was last modified:

Read More