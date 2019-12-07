NEET 2020 Notification Released in Regional Languages, Check here for Important Dates and How to Apply online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the notification related to NEET 2020 in 5 regional languages on its official website.

The information bulletin is available in the following languages: Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia and also in Urdu. The notification bulletin in English was released on 2nd December 2019 and is still available on the official website nta.neet.nic.in

The application forms of NEET 2020 are available both in English and Hindi, and the interested candidates can click on New registration and go ahead with the application process. However, the candidates who have already registered themselves can continue with the process by logging in with their Candidate login ID.

All the candidates who are interested in building up a career in the medical field have to appear and qualify NEET in order to get admissions in Government or Private institutes. Even the aided and unaided institutes and other institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER needs NEET examination scores for the candidates to get admission.

IMPORTANT DATES:

The official website was released on 30th November 2019

The date for important brochures release was on 1st December 2019

The application form for NTA NEET 2020 was released on 2nd December 2019

The last date for submitting the application form for NEET 2020 is 31st December 2019

The last date for fee payment is 1st January 2020

The corrections in the application form can be done from 15th January 2020 till 31st January 2020

The admit card will be issued on 27th March 2020

The NEET 2020 examination is scheduled on 3rd May 2020

The display of the NEET 2020 Answer keys will be on the 2nd week of May 2020

And, the result of NEET 2020 will be on 4th June 2020

HOW TO APPLY FOR NEET 2020?

The candidates have to visit the official website and register themselves

After registration, the candidates will be provided with a Login ID for further communication.

After logging in, they can fill up the application form by filling up the relevant information.

The candidates will then have to upload their photograph and signature.

After this, the candidate needs to make the fee payment.

The candidates can then take a printout of the confirmation page.

Visit the official website of NTA (National Testing Agency): ntaneet.nic.in.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – NEET Recruitment 2020

Question: Will the NEET examination be online or offline?

Answer: As per the notification of NTA, it is a pen and paper-based examination.

Question: How many times can I appear the examination?

Answer: There is no restriction, and the candidates can attempt it multiple times.

Question: What is the age limit for NEET?

Answer: There is no age limit.

Question: How many times will NEET examination be conducted in a year?

Answer: As it is an annual examination, it will be conducted once in a year.

