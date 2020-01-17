MBA from IITs: Check Application Process, Eligibility, Fees and IITs Cutoff List

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) are premier institutions of India that are known for providing quality education in the fields of engineering and technologies. In recent years, the MBA programs of the IITs have gained significant prominence. With excellent placement opportunities and world-class education, all the Management departments of IITs have made their way into the list of top management institutes of India. The toppers of CAT also prefer the IIT MBA courses over many IIMs, the reason why the cut-off has gone up in the past years.

As appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) is a prerequisite for applying to all IITs, the candidates with valid CAT 2019 can apply to the MBA programs. Find out about the minimum cut-off, application process, IITs offering exemptions and important dates for the IIT MBA Admissions 2020.

Important Dates, Minimum CAT 2019 Cut-off

Name of the Institute Application Begins Application Closes Minimum Cut-off CAT 2019 Percentile VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur 05th January 2020 31st January 2020 90 DIME, IIT Kanpur 05th January 2020 85 SJMSOM, IIT Bombay 06th January 2020 90 DMS, IIT Delhi 05th January 2020 95+ (Approx) DoMS, IIT Roorkee 92+ (Approx) DoMS, IIT Madras 95+ (Approx) DMS, IIT(ISM) Dhanbad

Application/Admission Process

Common Admission Portal– The common admission portal allows a candidate to apply at four IITs with one application form. These IITs are Delhi, (ISM) Dhanbad, Madras and/or DoMS IIT Roorkee. The shortlisted candidates will have to attend the WAT and PI rounds that are going to be conducted in 5 cities. The cities where WAT and PI rounds will be held are Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Roorkee. The interview process for a candidate shortlisted for more than one institute will be common. VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur– Candidates will have to apply separately for the IIT Kharagpur MBA program by visiting the official website. Applicants will be shortlisted based on their CAT 2019 percentile, past academic performances, work experience, and other criteria, if applicable. All shortlisted applicants will have to attend the compulsory WAT-PI rounds in any of the 5 listed cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and/or Bengaluru. The combined scores of CAT 2019, WAT-PI and other criteria will constitute the final merit list. DIME, IIT Kanpur– Candidates can apply for the MBA program of IIT Kanpur by visiting their official website. Candidates will have to fill out the form and pay the required application fee to be eligible for the shortlisting process. SJMSOM, IIT Bombay: Interested candidates can visit the admission portal of IIT Bombay to apply for the MBA program. Applicants will also have to scan and upload the required documents along with their application form. The shortlisted candidates will be invited to appear for the Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds for the next stage of the admission process.

Eligibility Criteria

All candidates seeking admissions to the following IITs must possess the listed eligibility criteria to qualify for the shortlisting process.

a. IIT Kharagpur– A minimum of 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwD applicants) marks in a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology or Master’s degree in Science, Economics or Commerce (with Mathematics or Statistics at Bachelor’s level). Candidates in their final year of graduation can also apply.

b. IIT Bombay– A Bachelor’s degree/Master’s degree/Professional Degree like CA/ICWA from a recognized university with at least 60% marks (55% in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category) or a minimum CPI of 6.5 (6 in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category) out of 10. Candidates must have completed the 10+2 education before graduation.

c. IIT Kanpur– 65% (55% for SC/ST applicants) and above in Class X and Class XII examinations. A Tech./B.E./B. Arch. degree (with Mathematics as one of the subjects in Class XII), or a four-year B.Sc Engineering/ B.Sc/ M.Sc/ M.A in Economics with Maths as an undergraduate subject with an aggregate of 65% (55% for SC/ST applicants) or a CPI of 6.5 (5.5 for SC/ST Candidates) on a scale of 10 from any AICTE recognized institute/university, IITs, NITs, and IIITs.

d. DMS, IIT Delhi– For MBA: A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in all semesters or years or 6.0 CGPA on a 10 point scale. All SC/ST candidates will get a relaxation of 5% in marks (i.e. min. 55%) or equivalent in CGPA. Relaxation in criteria for PwD[Differently Abled] candidates may be as per the Institute rules. Candidates in their final year of graduation can also apply.

MBA (Telecommunication Systems Management): A Bachelor’s Degree from either of the branch Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Pharmacy/ B.Sc. Agriculture Engineering (minimum 4 years after 10+2) from a recognized university or Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Physical/Chemical/Mathematical Sciences like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Application, Electronic Science, Environmental Science, Operations Research, Computational/Information Science, Agriculture or Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce/ Economics, CA/ICWA.

e. DMS, IIT(ISM), Dhanbad: A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in all semesters or years or 6.0 CGPA on a 10 point scale. All SC/ST candidates will get a relaxation of 5% in marks (i.e. min. 55%) or equivalent in CGPA. Relaxation in criteria for PwD[Differently Abled] candidates may be as per the Institute rules. Candidates in their final year of graduation can also apply given that they will be able to provide the provisional certificate by 30th September 2020.

Exemption : Those candidates already in possession of a B.Tech degree from IIT with 8.0 CGPA out of 10 will be exempted from the mandatory CAT Score submission.

f. DoMS, IIT Madras– A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in all semesters or years or 6.0 CGPA on a 10 point scale. All SC/ST candidates will get a relaxation of 5% in marks (i.e. min. 55%) or equivalent in CGPA. The relaxation in criteria for PwD candidates may be as per the Institute rules. Candidates in their final year of graduation can also apply given that they will be able to provide the provisional certificate by 30th September 2020.

A foreign national with a valid GMAT score can also apply

Graduates in any discipline with a valid CAT score and at least two years of work experience in the same organisation and Defense Personnel Candidates can apply under sponsored category through proper channel.

Exemption : A bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any IIT and a CGPA of 8 and above are exempted from submitting the CAT Score.

g. DoMS, IIT Roorkee: A Bachelor’s Degree or a professional qualification equivalent to that of a University degree recognized by the UGC in any discipline with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwD[Differently Abled]). Final year students can also apply.

Application Fees, Mode of Payment & Deadline

Name of the Institute Programs Offered Application Fees DMS, IIT Delhi MBA & MBA (Telecom) For General & OBC one program: Rs 1600 two programs: Rs 3,200 For SC/ST/PD Reduced fee for one program: Rs 800 Reduced fee for two programs: Rs 1600 DMS, IIT(ISM), Dhanbad MBA & MBA in Business Analytics SJMSOM, IIT Bombay MBA General, OBC & Foreign/NRI: Rs 1600 SC/ST/PD Reduced fee: Rs 800 DoMS, IIT Madras DoMS, IIT Roorkee DIME, IIT Kanpur VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur

Mode of payment: Internet Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card.

WAT & PI Cities and Important Dates

For IIT Delhi, Roorkee, Madras and IMS Dhanbad

Delhi: 26th Feb to 1st March 2020

Chennai: 12-15, March 2020

Roorkee: 20-22, March 2020

Mumbai: 27-29, March 2020

Kolkata: 3-6, April 2020

For IIT Kharagpur

Delhi: 28 Feb -01 March, 2020

Mumbai: 06-08 March, 2020

Hyderabad: 14-15 March, 2020

Bengaluru: 20-22 March, 2020

Kolkata: 28-29 March, 2020

The WAT & PI round for DIME, IIT Kanpur will be conducted on the campus of IIT Kanpur.

