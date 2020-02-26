Home Articles
  • Articles

    • SDMIMD Mysore Part Time MBA Admission 2020: Check Eligibility Criteria, Course Fee, Application and Selection Process

    Posted on by SDMIMD Mysore

    Part-time MBA from SDMIMD Mysore: Check Eligibility, Application and Selection Process, Course Fee

    The Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development or SDMIMD is a top B-School in Mysore, Karnataka offering a 2-year part-time MBA course.

    It is a Dual-Certification programme specially meant for working executives who are looking to adapt to the changing requirements, challenges and opportunities of the corporate scenario. The unique course has also received the AICTE approval.

    The SDMIMD does not award Modular Certifications present in the course. Instead, AIMA awards Modular certifications for each module after completion. Students of part-time PGDM will obtain the final diploma, PGDM-PGCPM, from AIMA-CME and SDMIMD respectively after the completion of the program. The PGDM-PGCPM is equivalent to the part-time MBA degree offered by other institutions.

    Check Eligibility, Application and Selection Process, Course Fee and facilities offered by SDMIMD for the part-time PGDM course below.

    Application Deadline

    SDMIMD is yet to release the official deadline for the 2020 application. The last date to apply for the part-time PGDM-PGCPM in 2019 was 28th February.

    Minimum Eligibility

    • A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks from a recognized institution. Such applicants will be exempted from providing management entrance test scores.
    • Candidates with 2 to 3 years of Corporate work experience are eligible to apply.
    • Professionals such as Engineers, CA, CFA, ICFA, Technologists, Entrepreneurs, Small-scale industrialists are also eligible to apply.
    • Applicants with less than 50% marks in Graduation must undertake one national or state level entrance exam.
    • Re-admission to any module or term is NOT allowed.

    Application Process

    • Applications for the Dual Certification Program PGDM-PGCPM can be submitted by filling the application forms of AIMA-PGDM and SDMIMD-PGCPM.
    • The candidates are required to furnish academic details and work experience in the application form.
    • The application fee of Rs. 550/- is payable at SDMIMD, Mysore.

    Selection Process

    • Shortlisting for the PGDM-PGCPM Interview round programme will be purely merit-based. Parameters include Academic performance and work experience.
    • There will be no cut-off score for the management entrance tests in the selection process.
    • The final selection will depend on the candidate’s performance in Personal Interview and the experience of work.

    Course Fee

    SDMIMD is yet to release the fee structure for the 2020 academic year. The below-listed structure is based on the previous year part-time PGDM fee structure.

    Month AIMA-PGDM SDMIMD-PGCPM
    January to June 2019 Rs.31,500 Rs.62,500
    July to December 2019 Rs.31,500 Rs.62,500
    January 2020 to June 2020 Rs.31,500 Rs.62,500
    July 2020 to December 2020 Rs.31,500 Rs.62,500
    Total Rs.1,26,000 Rs.2,50,000

    Facilities Offered– Computer Lab usage with Internet and wi-fi enabled campus.

    • Library membership with access to 10,000 books and research journals.
    • Access to online databases such as EBSCO, Capitaline etc.
    • Yoga, Gym and other sports facilities.

    To know more about SDMIMD join, [Official] SDMIMD Admissions 2020-22

    Read Next

    SDMIMD Mysore 1 Year PGCM Course: Check Deadline, Fees, Selection Process, Scholarships here
    Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) is a leading B-school situated in Mysore, Karnataka. The institute is known to offer multiple top-quality management courses ranging from Masters to Doctoral. Apart from its flagship 2-year PGDM course, the one-year PGCM programme of SDMIMD is also critically acclaimed, with Outlook B-School Survey ranking the course
    In Uncategorized  ·  7 hours ago
    IMT Hyderabad Executive PGDM Admission Process 2020: Check here for Programme Highlights, Eligibility Criteria and Important Dates
    The Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)-Executive is another management programme offered by the Institute of Management Technology Hyderabad. The PGDM Executive is an 18-month long academic programme that is spread across 9 terms. The total duration of each term is 8 weeks. It is designed specifically for working professionals who are looking to enrich their
    In Uncategorized  ·  6 hours ago
    MDI Gurgaon WAT-GD-PI 2020 Shortlist Out; Check Selection Process, Important Dates, Cities, Weightage Component
    The Management Development Institute Gurgaon is one of the best B-schools in India. The management institute offers some of the finest Post Graduate Programmes in Management that are equivalent to an MBA degree. The applications for the 2020 academic year began from October 2019. The final date of submission of application forms was on 22nd
    In Uncategorized  ·  6 hours ago
    MDI Gurgaon Placements Final Report 2020: Highest Salary Offered is upto 40.50 LPA
    The Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is known for its excellence amongst management colleges. Established in 1973, MDI Gurgaon has been offering quality management education, research and consulting to its students in the form of several MBA equivalent programmes. Be it the unique curriculum or placement opportunities, MDI Gurgaon has proved to be one of
    In Uncategorized  ·  6 hours ago
    MDI Gurgaon Open Management Development Programmes (MDPs): Details, Fees, Dates of Upcoming Programmes
    The Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is well-reputed to provide best quality education when it comes to full-time MBA/ equivalent programmes. The institute continuously ranks amongst the top 10 MBA colleges of the country. Besides offering full-time Post Graduate Programmes, MDI Gurgaon’s initiative to provide Open Management Development Programmes (MDPs) is also very well known.
    In Uncategorized  ·  6 hours ago