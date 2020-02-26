SDMIMD Mysore Part Time MBA Admission 2020: Check Eligibility Criteria, Course Fee, Application and Selection Process

The Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development or SDMIMD is a top B-School in Mysore, Karnataka offering a 2-year part-time MBA course.

It is a Dual-Certification programme specially meant for working executives who are looking to adapt to the changing requirements, challenges and opportunities of the corporate scenario. The unique course has also received the AICTE approval.

The SDMIMD does not award Modular Certifications present in the course. Instead, AIMA awards Modular certifications for each module after completion. Students of part-time PGDM will obtain the final diploma, PGDM-PGCPM, from AIMA-CME and SDMIMD respectively after the completion of the program. The PGDM-PGCPM is equivalent to the part-time MBA degree offered by other institutions.

Check Eligibility, Application and Selection Process, Course Fee and facilities offered by SDMIMD for the part-time PGDM course below.

Application Deadline

SDMIMD is yet to release the official deadline for the 2020 application. The last date to apply for the part-time PGDM-PGCPM in 2019 was 28th February.

Minimum Eligibility

A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks from a recognized institution. Such applicants will be exempted from providing management entrance test scores.

Candidates with 2 to 3 years of Corporate work experience are eligible to apply.

Professionals such as Engineers, CA, CFA, ICFA, Technologists, Entrepreneurs, Small-scale industrialists are also eligible to apply.

Applicants with less than 50% marks in Graduation must undertake one national or state level entrance exam.

Re-admission to any module or term is NOT allowed.

Application Process

Applications for the Dual Certification Program PGDM-PGCPM can be submitted by filling the application forms of AIMA-PGDM and SDMIMD-PGCPM.

The candidates are required to furnish academic details and work experience in the application form.

The application fee of Rs. 550/- is payable at SDMIMD, Mysore.

Selection Process

Shortlisting for the PGDM-PGCPM Interview round programme will be purely merit-based. Parameters include Academic performance and work experience.

There will be no cut-off score for the management entrance tests in the selection process.

The final selection will depend on the candidate’s performance in Personal Interview and the experience of work.

Course Fee

SDMIMD is yet to release the fee structure for the 2020 academic year. The below-listed structure is based on the previous year part-time PGDM fee structure.

Month AIMA-PGDM SDMIMD-PGCPM January to June 2019 Rs.31,500 Rs.62,500 July to December 2019 Rs.31,500 Rs.62,500 January 2020 to June 2020 Rs.31,500 Rs.62,500 July 2020 to December 2020 Rs.31,500 Rs.62,500 Total Rs.1,26,000 Rs.2,50,000

Facilities Offered– Computer Lab usage with Internet and wi-fi enabled campus.

Library membership with access to 10,000 books and research journals.

Access to online databases such as EBSCO, Capitaline etc.

Yoga, Gym and other sports facilities.

To know more about SDMIMD join, [Official] SDMIMD Admissions 2020-22

Read More