SDMIMD Mysore MBA Admission 2020: Check Eligibility, Fees, Selection Process and Scholarships

Established in 1993, the Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development or SDMIMD is a leading B-school in Mysore, Karnataka.

The institute offers multiple management courses but the flagship programme of the B-school is full-time PGDM. The PGDM course of SDMIMD is equivalent to the MBA degree as it is recognized by the AIU as ‘Equivalence to MBA’.

The 2-year residential Post-Graduate Diploma in Management is AICTE approved and NBA accredited. In addition to that, SDMIMD is the first institute to receive dual international accreditation from ACBSP (Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs), USA and by EFMD, Europe.

The applications to the SDMIMD full-time PGDM course are now open. Check Course Details, Deadline, Eligibility, Application Process, Fees and Scholarship details below before applying.

Programme Highlights

Exchange Programs- Collaboration with 15 premier International Management institutes/Universities for Faculty & Student Exchange Programs.

The option of Dual Specialization is available.

Specializations offered in Marketing, Systems, Finance, Operations, or Human Resource Management

Multiple International Conferences held every year.

Contemporary Industry practices and probing business Case studies.

Employability and Social Initiatives.

Harmonized Learning.

100% Placement Record.

Innovative and Contemporary Teaching Methods.

Application Deadline

The last date to complete and submit the PGDM application form for the 2020 academic year is 28th February 2020.

Minimum Eligibility

Applicants must have completed a full-time graduation course in any discipline from a recognized college/university by UGC/AIU.

Candidates must have a consistent academic record with minimum 50% aggregate in class 10th, 12th and graduation degree.

Students in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply. Such candidates must fill the form after considering last semester/year’s marks.

Applicants must have a valid CAT /XAT /GMAT /CMAT /NMAT scorecard. A management entrance scorecard will be considered valid if taken between June 2019 and March 2020.

SDMIMD

How to Apply? Step by Step Guide

Application forms for full-time PGDM must be filled and submitted online.

Step 1: Visit the PGDM page on the official website of the SDMIMD- https://sdmimd.ac.in/pgdm-admissions/.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link. A new tab will open.

Step 3: Enter Name, Email ID, Mobile Number and Security Captcha to begin the admission process.

Step 4: Fill the necessary details and proceed for payment.

Step 5: The application fee for the full-time PGDM is Rs. 1250 (non-refundable). The accepted modes of Payment are Online, Cheque and DD.

PGDM 2020 Selection Process

The first step of the admission process is the online application.

Applicants will be shortlisted for the second stage based on the following parameters. All selected candidates will be notified by email or phone call.

Entrance Test Scores

Consistent Academic Performance.

Work Experience of a minimum of 6 months.

Selected candidates will have to appear for the mandatory second stage selection rounds: Writing Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI). The WAT-PI rounds will be conducted in March 2020 across 10 cities in India.

SDMIMD will also organize Skype interviews on special requests.

Admission Interview Cities, Dates and Venues

Bhubaneswar: 24th Feb 2020 at Hotel Presidency 1471/A, NH16, Near ISKON Temple, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751015. Chennai: 24th Feb 2020 at New Woodlands Hotel (P) Ltd., Mylapore, Chennai 600 004. Cochin: 24th Feb 2020 at Bharat Hotel, Gandhi Square,Ernakulam- 682 016. Bangalore: 24th &25th Feb 2020 at Hotel Ballal Residency, Ashok Nagar, Bangalore- 560025. Kolkata: 25th Feb 2020 at Hotel Pan Asia Continental, Kolkata-700 020. Hyderabad: 26th Feb 2020 at Ohris Baseraa, Secunderabad-500003. New Delhi: 26th & 27th Feb 2020 at YMCA Tourist Hotel, New Delhi-110001. Indore: 27th Feb 2020 at Hotel Lemon Tree, South Tukoganj, Indore-452001. Lucknow: 28th Feb 2020 at Levana Hotel, Hazratganj, Lucknow – 226 001. Mysore: 2nd to 5th March 2020 at SDMIMD Campus, Mysore – 570 011.

PGDM Course Fee

The total fees for the 2-year PGDM course are Rs 10.95 Lakhs. This includes Tuition fees and Hostel Stay. The Fees can be paid in 6 instalments, distributed 6 Terms. The full schedule of payment will be provided with the offer letter.

The cost of food will be charged at Rs. 2,800 every month.

Scholarship Schemes for PGDM 2020-2022 Batch

Applicants do not have to apply separately for the scholarships. The data of the application form will be used to determine the grant of scholarships. All Scholarships are subject to students joining & successfully completing the SDMIMD PGDM program.

Entry Merit Scholarship – Candidates with minimum 70% marks in 10th, 12th and Graduation degree and ensuring final selection to the PGDM course will receive Rs. 60,000.

– Candidates with minimum 70% marks in 10th, 12th and Graduation degree and ensuring final selection to the PGDM course will receive Rs. 60,000. Empowering Women – Women candidates with minimum 60% marks in each 10th, 12th and Graduation degree will get Rs. 50,000 scholarship after ensuring final selection.

– Women candidates with minimum 60% marks in each 10th, 12th and Graduation degree will get Rs. 50,000 scholarship after ensuring final selection. Student Exchange Subsidy – SDMIMD students selected for the Student Exchange programs (to be organized abroad) will be entitled to subsidies in the range of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 1,00,000 based on the location of the host college/university.

– SDMIMD students selected for the Student Exchange programs (to be organized abroad) will be entitled to subsidies in the range of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 1,00,000 based on the location of the host college/university. Student Merit Scholarship– 3 PGDM students will be awarded Merit-cum-means Scholarship for outstanding Academic Performance in each Term of the PGDM Program.

Note:- Eligible applicants are entitled to only one scholarship.

Both Men & Women students will be eligible for an Entry Merit Scholarship.

Both EW & EMS will be adjusted against the last installment of fees of the PGDM program.

