Application Open for PGDM 2020 IMT Hyderabad: Check Eligibility, Important Dates and Selection Process here

The Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Hyderabad is the fourth and newest campus of the IMT group of institutions. Established in 2011, IMT Hyderabad quickly rose in the rankings of management institutes of South India with its quality education and placement opportunities.

IMT Hyderabad has received the accreditation from SAQS & NBA. The institute also possesses the MBA equivalence certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

The IMT Hyderabad offers three full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses:

PGDM General PGDM Marketing PGDM Finance

All the programmes of IMT Hyderabad are AICTE approved. The application process for all PGDM courses of IMT Hyderabad is the same.

The last date to apply for the PGDM programs of IMT Hyderabad is 22nd February 2020. Before applying to IMT Hyderabad, check the minimum eligibility criteria, application and selection process, important dates of all PGDM courses below.

Why pursue PGDM from IMT Hyderabad- Unique Features

Industry Relevant Curriculum

International Student Exchange Program- 40+ Foreign University Collaborations

7% placements for 2017-19 batch with 100+ recruiters on campus

Participant-centred Learning

Practitioner Sessions

Long-term Internship Program: 14 weeks of faculty-supervised Internship Program

Leadership Series

Wide range of Elective choices

ABHYUDAY Management Orientation Program

90+ practitioners delivering real-life experiences in 270+ sessions every year

Centres of Excellence in Business Analytics, Diversity Management, Digital Marketing and Leadership Excellence.

IMT Hyderabad PGDM Important Dates

The application process of IMT Hyderabad will close soon. The last date to apply for the PGDM Programme is 22nd February 2020. The last date to apply through the Common Application Portal was 22nd November 2019.

IMT Hyderabad PGDM 2020 Application Process- A Step by Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of IMT Hyderabad- https://www.imthyderabad.edu.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admissions’ tab. Select the ‘PGDM’ option.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link. Since the Common Application Process is over, candidates must apply for IMT Hyderabad separately.

Step 4: Enter Name, Email Id and mobile number to generate registration number.

Step 5: Log in to the IMT Hyderabad portal http://pgdm.imthyderabad.edu.in/login.htm to fill the online application form.

Step 6.1: Fill the educational qualifications, contact details, work experience, parents details. Select your prefered PGDM course.

Step 6.2: Applicants must also furnish any of the following details.

CAT 2019 ID

XAT 2020 ID

GMAT ID (Update Score by 15th March 2020)

CMAT 2020 Roll-No.

Candidates can submit more than one test score. The best test score will be taken into consideration during the preparation of the final merit list.

Step 7: Pay the non-refundable Rs. 2,000 as application fee. The acceptable modes of payment are Credit/Debit card and Net Banking.

After the payment, the application number will be generated. Candidates will receive a confirmation email within the next 24 – 48 hours after making the payment.

IMT Hyderabad PGDM 2020 Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the second stage of the admission process based on the scores of management entrance test scores. There is no sectional cut-off for any test score. The process for the second stage or Group Exercise and Interview round will be common for all campuses.

Applicants can update the date and time of the Interview through the Interview Schedule Form available on the IMT Portal.

Personal Interview

The IMT Hyderabad will conduct the Personal Interview round for the PGDM courses in February and March 2020. It is mandatory to attend this round to be eligible for final selection.

The interview process lasts for approximately 20-25 minutes, during which the candidate will be evaluated on the following four parameters.

Communication/Interpersonal skills

Analytical/Problem solving skills

Business Affairs and General Awareness

Domain Knowledge

IMT Hyderabad PGDM 2020 Final Merit List

The final merit list for PGDM General, Marketing and Finance courses will be based on the following components.

CAT / XAT/ GMAT / CMAT (best score)

Academic Performance (10th, 12th and Graduation)

Quality/reputation and ranking of the Graduation college/university

Performance in Group Exercise and Personal Interview

Work experience- both in duration and quality (where applicable)

IMT Hyderabad PGDM Intake Capacity

The IMT Hyderabad has the approval of 240 seats for the PGDM programme.

Weightage Component

The weightage for each component for the final merit list preparation are as follows.

Parameter Percentage CAT / XAT /GMAT /CMAT Score 35% Academic Performance and Quality of graduating institute 35% Work Experience (Duration & Quality) 10% Personal Interview Performance 20%

