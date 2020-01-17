Jharkhand High Court Result 2020 Declared at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in for Assistant Post, Steps How to Check

Results announced for the post of Assistant under Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2020

Jharkhand High Court is the highest court in the state of Jharkhand and as such is always flooded with cases and appeals. In order to manage its work and ensure speedy delivery of justice, various recruitment campaigns are organised by Jharkhand High Court for selection of most suitable candidates for the vacancies available.

Under the latest recruitment drive, i.e. Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2020, applications were invited from interested candidates for the post of Assistant.

As expected, numerous candidates participated in the Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2020 for which the examination was conducted on 22nd September 2019 at various centres in the state.

Ever since the examination was conducted successfully under Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2020, candidates have been eagerly waiting for the result of the exam.

Now, there is an extremely important update for all the candidates who had appeared for the written exam under Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2020.

As per latest notification published on the official website of Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2020, the results for the exam have been announced.

So, all the candidates who had appeared for the Jharkhand High Court Recruitment Exam 2020, should log-on to the official website of the Jharkhand High Court @ www.jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in and check their result.

All the candidates whose name feature in the merit list for the Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2020, should note that they will have to appear for the further selection process. The selection process comprises of Computer Skill Test and Personality Test or Viva Voce.

The test will be conducted on 2nd February 2020 in the premises of the Jharkhand High Court. The admit cards and the schedule for the Computer Skill Test and Personality Test or Viva Voce will soon be uploaded on the official website of Jharkhand High Court.

Candidates must download their call letters and take a printout. They must note that it is mandatory to bring their call letter and identity proof to be eligible for the Computer Skill Test and Personality Test or Viva Voce. Without the call letter and ID proof, no candidates will be able to participate in the selection process.

Candidates who are unable to download their call letters or note any discrepancy in their call letters have to visit the premises of the Jharkhand High Court on 1st February 2020 and get a duplicate copy of the call letters.

FAQs:-

Question: Which is the official website for Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2020?

Answer: official website is www.jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.

Question: When will the selected candidates have to appear for an interview or via voce?

Answer: selected candidates will have to appear for 2nd February 2020.

Question: From where can the candidates get a duplicate copy of their call letters?

Answer: can visit the Jharkhand High Court on 1st February 2020.

Question: When was the exam conducted under Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2020?

Answer: exam was conducted on 22nd September 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="Jharkhand Highcourt Assistant 2019 Result out" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_xuxZv7y4Y8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

