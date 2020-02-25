BITS Pilani MBA 2020 Admission: Check Important Dates, Admission Process, Eligibility and Fees

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani is one of the top education institutes in India offering an MBA degree. It is also a Deemed University under Section 3 of the UGC 1956 Act. Recently, BITS Pilani received the “Institution of Eminence” tag by the MHRD, Govt. of India.

Started in 1971, the MBA programme is the flagship course of BITS Pilani. It is a 2 years full-time programme and a unique course that consists of 3 semesters rigorous classroom training and 6 months of structured Internship. The course is only offered at the Pilani campus and not at the Goa or Hyderabad campuses.

The applications for the MBA programme are now open. Interested candidates can apply for the MBA by 25th February 2020 till 11:59 PM. This is an extension of the previous deadline of 17th Feb 2020. Check all necessary information like Important Dates, Admission Process, Eligibility, Course fee, etc in this article.

Highlights

3 semesters of on-campus course work on-campus + 1 semester in Practice School/Dissertation.

24 weeks intensive, structured Internship.

Continuously ranks amongst top MBA

Ranked amongst top 30 B-Schools in India by WEEK Hansa Research, Best B-School Survey 2019.

Wide Range of Electives available.

Students considered for Teaching Assistantship, Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme.

Important Dates

Online Application Begins 15th Dec 2019 Last Date for Application Submission 25th Feb 2020 by 11:59 PM Publication of WAT-GD-PI Shortlist 10th March 2020 WAT, GD & PI The third week of March 2020 to the First week of April 2020 Admission Offers 10th to 14th April 2020

Application Procedure: A Step by Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of BITS MBA Admission- www.bitsadmission.com/mba

Step 2: Click on the ‘Click here to Apply’ tab.

Step 3: Enter the required details such as Name, Email Id. Phone Number, etc to create student registration Id.

Step 4: Fill the prescribed Application Form.

Step 5: Pay Rs. 3,150 as the non-refundable application fee and submit the application form.

Minimum Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have B.E. / B. Tech. Degree in Engineering OR a Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized college/university. Candidates with an integrated first degree of BITS are also eligible to apply.

The minimum aggregate marks for the qualifying degree is 60%.

A valid CAT/XAT 2020/GMAT score.

Applicants in their final year of studying can also apply for the BITS Pilani MBA course. Such candidates are required to calculate the aggregate based on the latest and all previous semester/year mark sheet. The final year mark sheet must be submitted to BITS Pilani by 1st October 2020.

BITS MBA Selection Process

As mentioned by BITS Pilani, the admissions for the MBA programme will be purely based on the merit of the candidates. BITS Pilani does not have any quota/ reservation for the MBA course admissions. Candidates will be notified of their selection for the second stage through personal email of BITS Pilani and the official website (https://www.bitsadmission.com).

Applicants will be shortlisted for MBA at BITS Pilani based on the following criteria.

For WAT, GD & PI: CAT 2019 / XAT 2020/ GMAT 2019 percentile. The selected candidates will also have to appear for Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT) rounds that are to be held in April 2020.

The Final Merit list selection will be based on the below-listed factors. All these factors will have different weightage components

CAT/XAT/ GMAT percentile

Group Discussion

Personal Interview

Writing Ability Test

Work Experience.

WAT, GD & PI Cities

Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune or Pilani. The complete list of venues will be announced soon.

Course Fee

The annual fee of MBA programme of BITS Pilani is Rs. 6.58 Lacs.

Fees Amount Admission Fees Rs. 39,800 Students’ Union Fee Rs. 450 per year Students Aid Fund Rs. 225 per year First + Second Semester Rs. 1,78,000 + Rs. 1,78,000 Summer Term Rs. 62,300 Hostel Fee (1st, 2nd Semesters, Summer Term) Rs. 12,900+ Rs. 12,900+ Rs. 6,450 Mess & Electricity Advance (1st, 2nd Semesters, Summer Term) Rs. 10,000+ Rs. 10,000+ Rs. 5,000 Other Advances (1st + 2nd Sem) Rs. 12,000+ Rs. 12,000 Institute Caution Deposit Rs. 3,000 Health Insurance Rs. 500 per year

Note- The admission fee of each semester is subject to revision every year. Nonetheless, the fee will not increase beyond 15%

Admission Query

In case of any query related to admission, applicants can submit their academic/non-academic inquiry through the Query form.

For any further assistance, applicants can call on 01596-25- 5858, 5828, 5264 or send an email to mba.admissions@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in

