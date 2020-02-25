XIME Bangalore MBA: Eligibility, Cut-Off, Fees, Selection Process Apply by 26th Feb 2020

The Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) is one of the top institutes in the country to pursue an MBA equivalent programme. Established in 1991, XIME Bangalore was the first of the 3 campuses. XIME Bangalore offers a 2-years full-time AICTE approved residential programme. The total intake of the PGDM course at XIME Bangalore is 180.

XIME Bangalore also conducts several international events for the PGDM regularly in collaboration with 15 partner institutions across the globe which includes student exchange programmes, faculty exchange programmes and international study tours for the students.

The applications for the PGDM course are now open. Check Eligibility, Cut-Off, Fees, Selection Process, GD-PI Dates and apply by 26th Feb 2020.

Programme Highlights

Flagship Programme of XIME.

All India Rank 15th by Eduniversal, Paris in November 2019.

Merit-based Admission.

Accreditation from NBA & ACBSP.

Contemporary curriculum.

International Students Exchange Programmes and Study tours.

Renowned Faculty members from institutions like Harvard, Columbia, XLRI Jamshedpur, IIM etc.

Diversity in PGDM Batch.

Highest CTC offered during 2019 Placements Rs. 16.50 LPA.

Important Dates

Online Application Starts 16th October 2019 Application Deadline 26th February 2020 Group Discussion/Personal Interview at 7 Centres 1st to 15th March 2020 Publication of Results via Email only The third week of March 2020 PGDM Course Commencement 15th June 2020

Minimum Eligibility Criteria for PGDM

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% aggregate marks (45% for SC/ST candidates) in any discipline from a recognized college/university.

Students in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply given that they have an average of 50% marks in the degree course up to then. Such candidates should complete their degree exam before 11th June 2020 and must produce the proof of passing with the minimum required marks latest by 10th September 2020.

Candidates with un-cleared backlog papers in graduation are not eligible to apply.

Applicants must have a valid management entrance scorecard with the below-listed minimum overall percentile.

Eligibility Cut-off

Candidates with minimum 75 percentile in the following tests are eligible to apply for PGD course at XIME Bangalore.

CAT 2019

XAT 2020

CMAT 2020

MAT (May 2019, September 2019, December 2019, or February 2020)

ATMA (May 2019, June 2019, July 2019, August 2019, December 2019 or February 2020) and

GMAT 2018, 2019 or 2020 Applicants with 60 percentile may also apply.

Application Process: A Step by Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of XIME- https://xime.org/.

Step 2: Click on the ‘PGDM 2020 Admissions Apply Now’ tab. A new page will open.

Step 3: Enter Name, Email Id, Mobile number, state and city to begin the application process.

Step 4: Read the Information Bulletin for the PGDM Programme.

Step 5: Fill all the required details like Graduation marks and more.

Step 6: Candidates are required to pay Rs. 1500 as the application fee. The Early Bird (to be paid till 31st December 2019) application fee was Rs. 1,250. The accepted modes of payment are Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking or Mobile Wallets.

Selection Process

Applicants will be shortlisted for the GD-PI stage based on the scores/ percentile of the management entrance tests.

Selected students will have to appear for the mandatory second stage of the admission process- the Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds.

The final merit list will depend on the following factors. The weightage for each component changes every year.

CAT /XAT /CMAT /MAT /ATMA /GMAT percentile

Previous Academic Performances.

Group Discussion (GD)

Personal Interview (PI)

Other factors like work experience, diversity in the background might also get priority in the selection of the candidates.

GD-PI Cities and Dates

The GD-PI rounds will be conducted in Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Pune. The dates of GD-PI are as follows.

Bangalore: 3rd, 4th and 5th March at XIME Bangalore Chennai: 4th and 5th March at XIME Chennai. Kochi: 4th and 5th March at XIME Kochi. Pune: 6th and 7th March at YMCA Pune 411 011. Hyderabad: 6th and 7th March at The Catholic Health Association of India, Secunderabad. New Delhi: 11th to 14th March at the YMCA Tourist Hostel, Near Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Kolkata: 15th March for students who have opted for Kochi and Chennai as first preference.

19th-23rd March for the students who have opted Bangalore as their first preference.

Venue- St. Xavier’s College

Second Round Dates for GD-PI

Chennai: 19th March

Kochi: 19th March

Bangalore: 24th-26th March

PGDM Course Fee of XIME Bangalore

The tuition fee for the PGDM course at XIME Bangalore is Rs. 10 Lacs. This excludes the Hostel Fee of Rs. 9,000/- per month for 10 months per year.

