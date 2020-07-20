MAT 2020: Registration Dates Announced, Check here

There is an extremely important update for all the candidates who wish to appear for the MAT 2020 exam.

As per the latest update, the registration dates for the August 2020 session of MAT has been released by AIMA, and the candidates can apply for the same IBT session for the online exam.

Along with the registration dates for the August session of MAT 2020, AIMA, the exam conducting body has also announced that it has cancelled the CBT and the PBT mode of registration for the MAT 2020 exam due to the guidelines for the health and safety measures issued by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development in order to prevent the further spread of COVID 19.

AIMA has allowed the candidates who opted for PT and CBT mode of exam, to be given an option to convert it to MAT IBT mode of exam.

Priority is given to health and to protect the aspirants from the novel COVID19, AIMA will this time conduct Remote Procured Internet-Based Mode (IBT) for MAT 2020.

What is the MAT Exam?

Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all India based entrance exam which is conducted by All India Management Association, AIMA, which is conducted for admissions to MBA or PGDM courses.

This exam is conducted for four times in a particular year, which is in February, May, September and December and the registration starts for each exam at least a month before. Candidates who appear for MAT can apply for admission with all the participating educational institutions.

Important Dates Related to MAT 2020

Here is the complete registration schedule for MAT 2020 for the August Session as declared by AIMA.

S. No. MAT IBT Test Date Last Date for Registration 1 27 th August 2020 23 rd August 2020 2 28 th August 2020 24 th August 2020 3 29 th August 2020 25 th August 2020 4 30 th August 2020 26 th August 2020 5 31 st August 2020 27 th August 2020 6 1 st September 2020 28 th August 2020 7 2 nd September 2020 29 th August 2020

MAT 2020 Registration – How To Apply

The time given by AIMA for the registration process is ample enough for the aspirants to complete the online registration process and upload the required documents to complete the registration.

AIMA has revised its schedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the nation which has caused a nationwide lockdown.

Following are the steps involved in the process of registration for MAT 2020 August Session: –

Step 1 : Go and visit the official website of AIMA MAT, which is https://mat.aima.in/may20/register-online

Step 2 : Find the tab “Online Registration by Candidates for May 2020 MAT” and click on it.

Step 3 : Fill in the personal information and other necessary information, asked in the proceeding window. The window will ask for your Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Mobile Number, and other related details.

Step 4: On completely feeding the window with all the information it asks for, click on the submit button to finally register yourself on MAT 2020 Website.

Candidates are always advised to provide with that email ID and contact details which are currently active, and which would remain active during the entire exam season, as all-important communications pertaining to the exam MAT 2020 would be done through those email id and contact details.

AIMA MAT 2020: Procedure to fill the application form

Once you have registered yourself on the AIMA MAT website, the process is still not over, because now you need to `fill an application form which asks for important details or information related to the exam and following are the instructions for the same.

Mode of Exam : In this particular field you have to select the mode through which you want to take up the MAT 2020 Exam whether paper-based or computer-based, though currently, only the CBT mode that is the computer-based test mode of the exam is available due to the pandemic situation.

Test Centre : In this field, you will have to list down two preferred test centres for MAT 2020, which you are comfortable with.

Personal Details : This field includes all the personal details which are required for the registration process, which mainly includes Name, Date of Birth, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Gender, Nationality, Category, Address, City, State/ UT, Contact Number, Email ID.

Photo ID Proof : According to this field you need mention and give which Photo ID Proof you will take along with you to the exam centre.

Educational Qualifications : According to this particular field you need to add all the educational qualifications made so far which will include your class 10 percentage, class 12 percentage, Bachelor’s Degree and the status of the same degree, whether passed or appeared or result awaited, whatever the case may be.

MBA Colleges to apply to through MAT 2020 : In this field, you will have to pick five MBA Colleges in India itself that accept MAT Exam Score, and the candidates need to select the Management Institute’s Code from the list of the participating institutes.

AIMA MAT 2020 Important Document

Next step involved in the application process is to upload the relevant documents, which includes the Photograph and Signature. The specifications for the same documents are as follows:

Image Format Size Passport Size Coloured Photograph JPEG It should be between 20 KB and 75 KB Candidate’s Signature JPEG It should be between 5 KB and 50 KB

MAT 2020 Application Fees

Next step involved in the application process is the payment of the fees for the exam. The MAT 2020 fee for the application process can be made online on the official website through any of the acceptable options, including credit card, debit card, net banking options.

The application fee payable for MAT 2020 is as follows:

Mode of MAT 2020 Exam Exam Fee ( in Rs.) Paper-Based Test (PBT) Rs. 1,550/- Computer Based Test (CBT) Rs.1,550/- For both PBT and CBT Rs. 2,650/-

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the last date for registration, in order to avoid any inconvenience.

