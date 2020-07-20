Quiz Week 11: Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Hi Puys!

Quiz week 11 is over and it’s time to declare the winners.

The winners for the Week 11 quizzes are-

Quants Quiz- Tharun, Manaspreet Singh Makan, Afhrid Sackib, Ruchika Das LRDI Quiz- Manaspreet Singh Makan, Sanidhya Tandon, Bharadwaj Sista. Quiztory- Afhrid Sackib, Murugan Nadar, Ruchika Das General Awareness Quiz- Talari Nandini, Sanidhya Tandon, Afhrid Sackib. Verbal Ability Quiz- Sanidhya Tandon, Afhrid Sackib, Ruchika Das

Congratulations to all the winners! Your E-certificates will be emailed to you

Quants–

Q1.The L.C.M of two numbers is 3 times of the largest number and the difference between the smallest number and H.C.F. of the two numbers is 12. Then find out the smallest number.

(a)12

(b)17

(c)15

(d)18

Sol: Let the two numbers be x and y(x>y)

L.C.M of both number = 3x

l.c.m * h.c.f=x*y

3x*h.c.f=x*y

y, smallest number=3h.c.f

Also, y-h.c.f=12

3h.c.f-h.c.f=12

H.C.F=6

so, smallest number y= H.C.F +12

=6+12

=18

Q2. If 33% of the sum of two numbers is equal to 67% of difference of the same numbers and the sum of the same two numbers is equal to 469. Then find out the smaller number?

(a) 113

(b) 108

(c) 111

(d) 119

Sol :Let two numbers be A and B.

ATQ, 33% of (A+B) = 67% of (A-B)

34%A=100%B

AB=5017

Let A=50x and B=17x

ATQ,

50x+17x=469

x=7

Smaller number=17x=177 =119

Q3. How many seconds will a 500 metre long train take to cross a man walking with a speed of 3 km/hr in the direction of the moving train if the speed of the train is 63 km/hr?

25 30 40 45

Sol : Speed of the train relative to man = 63-3 = 60 kmph

= 60 *(5/18)

= (50/3)

Time to pass the man = 500 * (3/50) = 30 sec

Q4. Ravi and Kumar are working on an assignment. Ravi takes 6 hours to type 32 pages on a computer, while Kumar takes 5 hours to type 40 pages. How much time will they take, working together on two different computers to type an assignment of 110 pages?

7 hours and 30 minutes 8 hours 8 hours 15 minutes 8 hours 25 minutes

Sol : Number of pages typed by Ravi in 1 hour = 32/6 = 16/ 3

Number of pages typed by Kumar in 1 hour = 40/5 = 8

Number of pages typed by both in 1 hours = 16/3 + 8 = 40/3

Time taken by both to type 110 pages = 110 * (3/40) hours

= 8 hours 15 minutes

Q5. The sum of the squares of three numbers is 138, while the sum of their products taken two at a time is 131. Their sum is:

20 30 40 50

Sol : Let the numbers be a, b and c.

Then, a2 + b2 + c2 = 138 and (ab + bc + ca) = 131.

(a + b + c)2 = a2 + b2 + c2 + 2(ab + bc + ca) = 138 + 2 x 131 = 400.

(a + b + c) = 400 = 20

LR DI

Q1.If for a certain quantity of books, the publisher has to pay Rs. 30,600 as printing cost, then what will be the amount of royalty to be paid for these books?

19450 21200 22950 26150

Sol : Let the amount of Royalty to be paid for these books be Rs. r.

Then, 20 : 15 = 30600 : r r = Rs. 30600 x 15 = Rs. 22,950. 20

Q2. The price of the book is marked 20% above the C.P. If the marked price of the book is Rs. 180, then what is the cost of the paper used in a single copy of the book?

36 37.5 42 44.25

Sol : Clearly, marked price of the book = 120% of C.P.

Also, cost of paper = 25% of C.P

Let the cost of paper for a single book be Rs. n.

Then, 120 : 25 = 180 : n n = Rs. 25 x 180 = Rs. 37.50 . 120

Q3. If 5500 copies are published and the transportation cost on them amounts to Rs. 82500, then what should be the selling price of the book so that the publisher can earn a profit of 25%?

187.50 191.50 175 180

Sol : For the publisher to earn a profit of 25%, S.P. = 125% of C.P.

Also Transportation Cost = 10% of C.P.

Let the S.P. of 5500 books be Rs. x.

Then, 10 : 125 = 82500 : x x = Rs. 125 x 82500 = Rs. 1031250. 10

S.P. of one book = 1031250 = Rs. 187.50 . 5500

Q4. Look at this series: 664, 332, 340, 170, ____, 89, … What number should fill the blank?

85 97 109 178

Sol : This is an alternating division and addition series: First, divide by 2, and then add 8

Q5. Look at this series: 8, 43, 11, 41, __, 39, 17, … What number should fill in the blank?

8 14 44 43

Sol : This is a simple alternating addition and subtraction series. The first series begins with 8 and adds 3; the second begins with 43 and subtracts 2.

Verbal Ability

Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The option featuring that part is the answer :

(a) several issues raising

(b) in the meeting could

(c) be amicably solved

(d) due to his tactful handling

Sol : (a) Several issues raised

(a) He deserted the path of honour

(b) in order to

(c) satisfy his ambition

(d) and then went down his doom very quickly

Sol : (d) met his doom very quickly

(a) His father promised to

(b) give him anything what he

(c) wants if he

(d) passes in the examination

Sol : (b) give him anything that he

In the questions below the sentences have been given in Active/Passive voice. From the given alternatives, choose the one which best expresses the given sentence in Passive/Active voice.

Q1. After driving professor Kumar to the museum she dropped him at his hotel.

After being driven to the museum, Professor Kumar was dropped at his hotel.

Professor Kumar was being driven dropped at his hotel.

After she had driven Professor Kumar to the museum she had dropped him at his hotel.

After she was driven Professor Kumar to the museum she had dropped him at his hotel.

Q2. They greet me cheerfully every morning.

Every morning I was greeted cheerfully.

I am greeted cheerfully by them every morning.

I am being greeted cheerfully by them every morning.

Cheerful greeting is done by them every morning to me.

General Awareness

Q1. Name the bank which has announced its partnership with Mastercard to revolutionise domestic and cross-border payments and remittances through Mastercard Send.

(a) Yes Bank

(b) HDFC Bank

(c) Axis Bank

(d) SBM Bank India

Q2. Name the mobile application which has been launched by the West Bengal government to scan documents.

(a) Self Scan

(b) Pro Scan

(c) Cam Scan

(d) Digi Scan

Q3. Name the person who has been appointed by the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the group.

(a) Rajesh Gopinathan

(b) C. P. Gurnani

(c) C Vijayakumar

(d) Jayant Krishna

Q4. Name the person who has been appointed to the Central Government’s committee on Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2020 (STIP 2020).

(a) Ajay Narayan Jha

(b) Sijo Kuruvilla George

(c) Anoop Singh

(d) Arvind Mehta

Q5. Name the state which has become the first state in India where 100% households have LPG gas connections.

(a) Haryana

(b) Punjab

(c) Odisha

(d) Himachal Pradesh

Q6. Indian Railway in collaboration with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has set up a 1.7 Megawatt solar power plant at ___________

(a) Bina, Madhya Pradesh

(b) Patna, Bihar

(c) Surat, Gujarat

(d) Jaipur, Rajasthan

Q7. Name the disinfection box which has been developed by the researchers at IIT Roorkee to sterilize personal belongings, apparels, PPE, medical equipment among others form the COVID-19.

(a) Coronasaviour

(b) Virusaviour

(c) Unisaviour

(d) COVIDsaviour

Q8. Which state government has launched a relief scheme “Nekara Samman Yojane” for weavers in which a financial assistance will be given to the handloom weavers through Direct Benefit Transfer?

(a) Assam

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Karnataka

(d) Rajasthan

Q9. Name the racer who won the Austrian Grand Prix 2020 held at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

(a) Valtteri Bottas

(b) Cahrles Leclerc

(c) Lando Norris

(d) Lewis Hamilton

Q10. Name the player who has been named as Men’s Cricketer of the Year at the Cricket South Africa annual awards 2020.

(a) JP Duminy

(b) Hashim Amla

(c) Kagiso Rabada

(d) Quinton de Kock

Quiztory

Q1. The agreement that Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin reached at this conference was instrumental to the partitioning of Germany and the inception of the United Nations. Where did these three meet?

Geneva Nuremberg Potsdam Yalta

Q2. Dubbed “Rumble in the Jungle”, this historic boxing event had Muhammad Ali defeating George Foreman in the latter’s Heavyweight Title defense. Where did the fight take place?

Manila Kinshasa Mexico City Las Vegas

Q3. Known for his sportsmanship, etiquette and calm composure, Arthur Ashe is the only African-American man to win the singles title at Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open. Which tennis great did he defeat in the Wimbledon finals 1975?

John McEnroe Jimmy Connors Ivan Lendl Björn Rune Borg

Q4. This is one of the many photographs clicked during a tumultuous time in the history of USA. During which event was this photograph taken?

Los Angeles floods Great Chicago Fire Prohibition Great Depression

Q5. This disaster single-handedly brought an end to Airship travel. By what name is this accident known?

Zeppelin Disaster Halifax Explosion PiperAlpha Fire Hindenburg Disaster

Q6. Pictured here is an event that triggered a turning point in World War II and played a major part in changing the outcome of the war. Identify this event.

Pearl Harbour D-Day The Battle of Moscow Battle of Midway

Read More