MAT 2020 Registration Starts @mat.aima.in, Last Date to Apply 26 January 2020

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is one of the most popular entrance exams for admission into various management institutions of India. This exam is conducted by the All India Management Association every year, and the candidates can seek admission into some of the well known business schools of India.

MAT is conducted every year around the month of January or February. This year also the online registrations for MAT 2020 will end on 26th January 2020 for the candidates who wish to give the MAT 2020 through the Computer Based Test mode and on 9th February 2020 for the candidates who wish to attempt the exam through pen and paper mode.

Candidates who have not yet registered for the MAT 2020 exam to be conducted in the upcoming February session should complete their registrations as soon as possible.

Only those candidates will be able to appear for the MAT 2020 exam who have completed their online registrations before the deadline. Once the registration has been completed, candidates must download a copy of that for future reference.

Once the application window is closed, the AIMA will release the MAT 2020 admit cards for the candidates. The admit cards will be released on 28th January 2020 for candidates opting for the computer-based test and on 11th February 2020 for the candidates opting for the pen and paper mode.

It is important to mention here that all the candidates must download their admit cards from the official website of AIMA @ www.aima.in. It is essential for the candidates to bring their admit cards along on the day of the MAT 2020 exam along with a valid ID proof as otherwise, they will not be able to sit for the exam.

The dates for the MAT 2020 exam have also been declared by AIMA. The exam in the computer-based mode will be conducted on 2nd February 2020 and the exam in the pen and paper mode will be conducted on 16th February 2020.

Once the examination has been completed successfully, AIMA will declare the result after a few days, and thereafter the admission process will commence in the participating institutions.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Will MAT 2020 be conducted in online mode only?

Answer: No, MAT 2020 will be conducted in online mode as well as pen and paper mode.

Question: Which is the official website to register for MAT 2020?

Answer: The official website to register for MAT 2020 is www.aima.in

Question: When will be registrations close for MAT 2020?

Answer: Registrations for computer-based mode will close on 26th January 2020 and for pen and paper mode will close on 9th February 2020.

Question: Who will be conducting the MAT 2020?

Answer: Like every year, this year also MAT 2020 will be conducted by All India Management Association.

