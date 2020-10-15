AIMA announced MAT 2020 Registration Dates for December session

AIMA has announced the dates for MAT 2020, which will be held in the month of December. Candidate can apply for both PBT and IBT from the official website of AIMA.

This year, the IBT mode exam is conducted keeping with the view COVID-19, for the safety of aspirants.

The MAT 2020 PBT exam will be as per the schedule- 6th December 2020. In this article, aspirants will find all the details regarding AIMA 2020 exam.

MAT 2020 Registration

All India Management Association (AIMA) conducts the entrance test and is held four times a year- February, May, September and December months. This year the IBT test date starts from 21st November and ends on 15th December. The registration is three days prior to the exam date.

MBA aspirants willing to register for MAT 2020 can go online for the process a month before the exam. The last date to register for MAT 2020 exam depends on the exam aspirant has applied.

For online registration –

Visit AIMA MAT website- https://mat.aima.in/dec20/register-online and click on ‘Online Registration by Candidates for December 2020 MAT’.

Fill complete details required on the form and click on the submit

In the application form, you can select the mode of exam you want to take up, i.e. paper-based or computer based.

Select the test centre for the exam

Fill the details of education qualification and select MBA colleges (five) that accepts MAT score.

MAT 2020 Application Fees

Once you fill all the details of MAT 2020 exam, you need to select the payment mode. You can select either online or offline mode. For MAT test the fee is Rs 1550/- and for CBT and PBT, it is Rs 2650/-

The registration process of the IBT and PBT MAT 2020 for the December session will go live soon. For the online registration and payment method, AIMA has collaborated with Paytm. 19th November is the date for the online registration from Paytm.

Note- The offline registration format is cancelled by AIMA, and the only method is online which is easy and fast. Check out the official website of AIMA mentioned above.

