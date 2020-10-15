HomeMBAMAT 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • AIMA announced MAT 2020 Registration Dates for December session

    Posted on by Vasudha

    AIMA has announced the dates for MAT 2020, which will be held in the month of December. Candidate can apply for both PBT and IBT from the official website of AIMA. 

    This year, the IBT mode exam is conducted keeping with the view COVID-19, for the safety of aspirants. 

    The MAT 2020  PBT exam will be as per the schedule- 6th December 2020. In this article, aspirants will find all the details regarding AIMA 2020 exam. 

    MAT 2020 Registration

    All India Management Association (AIMA) conducts the entrance test and is held four times a year- February, May, September and December months. This year the IBT test date starts from 21st November and ends on 15th December. The registration is three days prior to the exam date. 

    MBA aspirants willing to register for MAT 2020 can go online for the process a month before the exam. The last date to register for MAT 2020 exam depends on the exam aspirant has applied. 

    For online registration

    • Visit AIMA MAT website- https://mat.aima.in/dec20/register-online and click on ‘Online Registration by Candidates for December 2020 MAT’.
    • Fill complete details required on the form and click on the submit
    • In the application form, you can select the mode of exam you want to take up, i.e. paper-based or computer based. 
    • Select the test centre for the exam
    • Fill the details of education qualification and select MBA colleges (five) that accepts MAT score. 

    MAT 2020 Application Fees

    Once you fill all the details of MAT 2020 exam, you need to select the payment mode. You can select either online or offline mode. For MAT test the fee is Rs 1550/- and for CBT and PBT, it is Rs 2650/-

    The registration process of the IBT and PBT MAT 2020 for the December session will go live soon. For the online registration and payment method, AIMA has collaborated with Paytm. 19th November is the date for the online registration from Paytm. 

    Note- The offline registration format is cancelled by AIMA, and the only method is online which is easy and fast. Check out the official website of AIMA mentioned above.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAT Exam Discussion

    Read Next

    IITs and IIMs plan Campus Placements in the Times of Corona
    How do IITs and IIMs cope with the job crises in the pandemic? Placements at IITs and IIMs are touchstones of recruitment in the country. IIMs had over twenty percent more job offers with a fifteen to twenty percent hike in salaries offered last year compared with the previous year. IITs had twenty-five percent more
    In Engineering  ·  2 weeks ago
    Online MBA vs Residential programs
    Residential programs are infinitely more interactive than online programs. Students mingle with one another during non-classroom time too. But do we now have a choice?   The pandemic situation with the novel coronavirus has ensured that the world conducts all businesses and interactions online. Schools, colleges, and universities have had to toe the line too. Although
    In MBA  ·  1 weeks ago
    CAT 2020 the lowest since 2016, what is everybody saying?
    A significant dip has been noticed in the volume of CAT aspirants since 2015. Nearly 2.18 Lakh aspirants applied for CAT 2020  exam. It was 2.30 Lakh in 2015. Since 2016, this is the lowest. As per IIM Indore, the institute conducting CAT 2020, has depicted that it has witnessed a significant slide in the
    In MBA  ·  5 days ago
    Schools to Reopen from 15th October 2020: Guidelines issued by Education Ministry
    Amidst the global coronavirus, schools and colleges have been shut since the initial outbreak of the virus. The education sector of the country has faced several challenges since then. The education sector witnessed several students been deprived of their basic learning resources, whereas students in metro cities witnessed the standardisation of virtual learning platforms. However,
    In MBA  ·  2 days ago
    AIMA announced MAT 2020 Registration Dates for December session
    AIMA has announced the dates for MAT 2020, which will be held in the month of December. Candidate can apply for both PBT and IBT from the official website of AIMA.  This year, the IBT mode exam is conducted keeping with the view COVID-19, for the safety of aspirants.  The MAT 2020  PBT exam will
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours