MAH CET MBA 2020 Counselling process to start soon

The MAH CET MBA 2020 entrance test is conducted every year by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. The test has been conducted recently; however; the conducting body will be calling applicants for the counselling sessions.

The aspirants who have qualified the MAH-CET MBA 2020 examination will be called soon for the counselling round, which will further complete the admission procedure. Only those candidates who have got the qualifying scores in the test will be called for the counselling round.

Here are few steps which the aspirants must follow while registering for the MAH CET MBA 2020 counselling.

The candidates are required to register for the counselling round after the declaration of MAH CET MBA 2020 result. Only those students who gained qualifying marks will be called by the authorities.

Students are required to fill in their educational qualifications in MAH CET MBA CAP 2020. All the necessary documents must be submitted on the site as per the required format.

Further, seats would be displayed for the students. Here, the category-wise seat distribution for different rounds of CAP would be displayed.

Aspirants would be given course preferences, and they can choose as per their preferences. Candidates would also be required to opt for the institution in which they wish to take admission after clearing round 1 of MAH CET MBA CAP 2020.

GMAT, ATMA , CMAT, MAT, A provisional allotment list by the State Common Entrance Test Cell will be displayed to the students. Here, the course and institute allotted to the student based on MAH CET MBA 2020 will be displayed. Other details regarding the scores of XAT CAT , etc. will also be specified.

After the candidates are shortlisted, the students will be further called by the authorities to accept the seat and course offered to them in the CAP rounds. The CAP rounds are conducted by the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC).

In case the students do not wish the accept the seat allotted in the first round, they can further apply for other rounds. The seat will be allotted to other students.

Before applying the counselling rounds, candidates must make sure that all the necessary documents and details are kept close. The documents submitted at the site must be authentic; otherwise, the application and admission would be cancelled.

Aspirants must also decide the college as well as the course beforehand. Selecting the top three courses and colleges as per their scorecards would help in making the selection process easy.

Top Colleges that accept MAH CET MBA test scores

Here is a list of some of the top management colleges which accept students and young professionals based on MAH CET MBA 2020 test score.

Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Management Studies & Research

ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies

Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai

K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research

Sinhgad Institute of Business Administration and Computer Application, Lonavala

Balaji Institute of Modern Management, Pune

Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai

Department of Management Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

MIT School of Business, Pune

MAH CET MBA 2019 Cut-offs

Students can refer to the previous year cut-offs who know their chance of qualifying in the college of their choice. The cut-off list for some of the top colleges which accept MAH CET MBA 2020 scores are mentioned herewith.

S No Name of College 2019 MAH CET MBA Cut-off 1 KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai 99.94 2 SIMSREE, Mumbai 99.95 3 JBIMS Mumbai 99.98 4 Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai 99.89 5 N L Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai 135 (raw score) 6 S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies, Mumbai 99.77 7 St. Xavier College Soc.’s, Xavier Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai 99.65 8 DoMS-PUMBA 99.65 9 Chetana’s Ramprasad Khandelwal Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai 99.47 10 MET’s Institute of Management, Mumbai 99.01 11 Indian Education Society’s Management College & Research Centre, Mumbai 98.91 12 Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust’s Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai 97.81 13 Lala Lajpat Rai Institute of Management, Mumbai 98.62 14 Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai 97.75 15 Shree C. E. Society’s Indira Institute of Management, Pune 97.4 16 Vivekanand Education Society’s Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai 97.13 17 Indira College of Engineering & Management, Pune 96.64 18 Alkesh Dinesh Modi Institute for Financial & Management Studies, Mumbai 95.97 19 Agnel Charities Agnel Seva Sangha’s Fr. C. Rodrigues Inst. of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai 95.76 20 S.C.E.S. Indira School of Business Studies, Tathwade 95.89

About MAH CET MBA 2020

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is conducted every year by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. The state-level entrance test is conducted for providing admission to students into post-graduate management programmes offered by some of the best colleges in the country.

MAH CET MBA entrance paper is of 2 hours 30 minutes, wherein students are required to answer a total of 200 MCQs. The computer-based management test is followed by a centralised selection procedure, commonly known as the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

During CAP, students are allotted colleges and courses based on the scores of the test. The entrance test was held on 14th and 15th March this year. The counselling or CAP 2020 is yet to take place.

