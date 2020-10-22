Important Dates for Popular MBA Entrance Exams 2020

Management colleges in India have been selecting students based on the scorecards of different entrance tests.

Management entrance tests like CAT, XAT, MAT, GMAT, etc. are commonly given by students; however, the key question is which exam the students must apply for? Some management schools accept candidates based on the score of CAT entrance test, whereas others accept students based on XAT entrance test.

Students and young professionals are often confused while filling out the application form for these tests. Therefore, the purpose of each entrance test must be clearly understood, filling out any application form.

Some of the most common management entrance tests, along with their details, is mentioned herewith.

CAT

CAT is conducted every year by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for admission purposes. Students aiming for any of the top MBA colleges in India must apply for CAT. Approximately 4000+ seats are offered by IIMs which accept students based on CAT scores. However, non-IIM colleges also accept students based on CAT scores. Roughly, 120+ colleges accept CAT scores.

XAT

Approximately 70,000 to 80,000 students write XAT test every year. The test is conducted by the Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur on behalf of XAMI. XLRI is the top college which accepts students based on XAT scores. Majority of institutes offer admission based on CAT and XAT scores; therefore, students must apply for them.

NMAT

Among the different entrance test, NMAT is relatively new. The NMIMS Management Aptitude Test is conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) with a joint association with Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). Approximately 50,000 students take NMAT every year.

SNAP

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test allows admission into 16 institutes under this institution. The number of test-takers is similar to that of NMAT and is easier to crack than other management entrance test.

TISSNET

TISSNET is conducted by Tata Institute of Social Science. Students inclined towards Human Resource Management often given this test for further admission into TISS. The programme is considered equivalent to an MBA in Human Resource Management. Approximately 30,000 students register for TISSNET every year.

IIFT

The test is conducted by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and offers a unique programme called MBA in International Business. Approximately, 50,000 students register for this test every year. IIFT has three located across India- IIFT Kolkata, IIFT Delhi and IIFT Kakinada. The two-hour offline test is ideal for candidates looking up to a specialised entrance test.

MICAT and IRMASAT

Candidates looking forward to joining MICA must register for MICAT. MICA accepts candidates based on scores of other entrance tests as well; however, the MICAT exam scores will be taken into consideration for the final selection process.

MICAT is conducted two times in every season, and the best of two attempts will be considered during the admission process.

On the other hand, IRMASAT is conducted by the Institute of Rural Management, Anand. The scores of IRMASAT will be taken into consideration during the GD-PI round and holds up to 10 per cent weightage in the selection process.

MAT/ATMA/CMAT

Scores of management entrance tests like MAT, CMAT, ATMA, etc. are considered during admission into tier 3 MBA colleges. Several states conduct their management entrance tests wherein students can take admission into a college located in their home town. Some of these tests include TANCET, TSICET, MH CET, KMAT, etc. among others.

GMAT

GMAT is conducted by GMAC allowing hundreds of students to take admission into 2300+ management schools located across the globe. A total of 40 institutes in India accept GMAT scores.

The test can be taken throughout the year, and students can take admission into b-schools like GLIM, SPJIMR, ISB, etc. among others. A candidate can register for GMAT for not more than 8 times. Approximately 200,000 students across the globe register for GMAT every year.

Schedule for the management entrance tests

S No Entrance Test Date of Application Last date of Application Release of Admit Card Test Date 1 CAT 5 th August 2020 23 rd September 2020 28 th October 2020 29 th November 2020 2 XAT 12 th September 2020 30 th November 2020 20 th December 2020 3 rd January 2021 3 SNAP 24 th September 2020 28 th November 2020 5 th December 2020 20 th December 2020 6th January 2021 9th January 2021 4 TISSNET 15 th October 2020 30 th November 2020 (online) 3rd December 2020 (by post) 18-19 th December 2020 9 th January 2021 5 IIFT Last week of October 2020 First week of December 2020 20 th December 2020 December 2020 end 6 NMAT 14 th September 2020 20 th November 2020 4 th November 2020- 30 th January 2021 7 MICAT MICAT 1- 6 th October 2020 MICAT 2- 26th November 2020 MICAT 1- 25 th November 2020 MICAT 2- 20th January 2021 MICAT 1- 2 nd December 2020 MICAT 2- 27th January 2021 MICAT 1- 5 th December 2020 MICAT 2- 30th January 2021

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for XAT 2020| XLRI 2020 – Admit Card, Exam, Result

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for GMAT Exam Discussions

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for (OFFICIAL) NMAT By GMAC 2020

Read More