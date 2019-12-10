Maharashtra CET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus Released for MBA CET, MCA CET, BHMCT CET, MHMCT CET and M.Arch CET

There is a crucial and important update for all the candidates who are preparing to appear for the Maharashtra CETs 2020. As the exam dates for all the exams, the state common entrance test cell, candidates are busy with their preparations. But in order to score the desired marks in the respective exams, candidates must thoroughly understand the syllabus and the exam pattern.

Now, the state common entrance test cell has released the syllabus and marking scheme for all the five Common Entrance Tests to be conducted under Maharashtra CETs 2020. The syllabus and the marking scheme have been released on the official website of Maharashtra CETs 2020, i.e. www.cetcell.macacet.org.

Candidates should therefore immediately log-on to the official website of Maharashtra CETs 2020 and download the syllabus and marking scheme as soon as possible for it would be helpful in their preparations.

The syllabus and marking scheme have been released for MAH BHMCT CET 2020, MAH MBA MMS CET 2020, MAH MHMCT CET 2020, MAH M.Arch CET 2020, and MAH MCA CET 2020.

MAH MBA CET 2020

This exam will consist of 4 sections, i.e. logical reasoning with 75 questions, quantitative aptitude for 50 questions, abstract reasoning for 25 questions, and verbal ability and reading comprehension for 50 questions.

The questions will be multiple choice type questions.

Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark, and there will be no negative marking.

It is an online test of 2.30 hours duration.

The medium of the exam would be English.

MAH MCA CET 2020

This exam will also comprise of 4 sections, i.e. logical and abstract reasoning with 30 questions, mathematics and statistics with 30 questions, computer concepts with 20 questions, and English comprehension and verbal ability with 20 questions.

The questions will be multiple choice type questions.

Each correct answer will be awarded 2 marks, and each incorrect answer will attract a penalty of 0.5 marks.

It is an online test of 1.30 hours duration.

The medium of the exam would be English.

MAH M.Arch CET 2020

This test can be conducted both online and offline. There will be 5 sections, namely current architecture practice, building technology settlement design and planning, environment, architecture history and humanities.

Each section will comprise of 10 questions worth 2 marks each. There will be no negative marking.

The total duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

MAH BHMCT CET 2020

This is an online test, and the medium of the exam would be English.

There will be 3 sections in the exam, i.e. English language with 40 questions, General awareness and knowledge with 30 questions, and verbal and arithmetic reasoning with 30 questions.

Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark, and there will be no negative marking.

It is an online test of 1.30 hours duration.

MAH MHMCT CET 2020

There will be 5 sections in this exam, i.e. food production, food beverage option, English, hospitality industry related, and rooms division.

Each section will comprise of 10 questions worth 2 marks each. There will be no negative marking.

The total duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

The medium of the exam would be English.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Maharashtra CET 2020 Exam

Question: From where can the candidates download the syllabus and marking scheme for MAH CETs 2020?

Answer: Candidates can download the syllabus and marking scheme from the official website of Maharashtra CETs 2020, i.e. www.cetcell.macacet.org.

Question: What is the medium of instruction for these exams?

Answer: All the exams will be conducted in the English language.

Question: When will be the MAH MBA CET exam held?

Answer: MAH MBA CET 2020 Exam will be held on 14th March 2020 and 15th March 2020.

Question: Is there any negative marking in MAH MCA CET 2020?

Answer: Yes, each incorrect answer will attract a penalty of 0.5 marks.

