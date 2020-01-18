MAH-MBA CET 2020 Registration Process Starts on cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Eligibility, Application Fees Details here

Maharashtra CET MBA Exam

The MAH-MBA Common Entrance Test (CET) is a management entrance exam conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell of the Government of Maharashtra. It is a state-level exam but residents from other Indian states are also eligible to apply for the MAH-MBA CET.

The results of the MAH-CET MBA exam will be accepted by several institutes. Read more to find out about the eligibility criteria, important dates, colleges accepting MAH-CET score and more information related to MAH-MBA exam 2020.

Important Dates

Registration Begins 10th January 2020 Registration Ends 15th February 2020 Admit Card Download From 1st March 2020 MAH-MBA CET Date 14th March 2020 and 15th March 2020 Declaration of MAH-MBA CET Results 31st March 2020

Eligibility Criteria for MAH CET 2020

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from a UGC/ Association of Indian Universities recognized university with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks (45% for Maharashtra resident candidates belonging to PwD and backward categories).

Candidates in the final year of graduation can also apply.

Valid caste certificate.

Application Fee

Mode of Payment– 2. RuPay/VISA/MasterCard/Maestro Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

Categories Fee Open Category Candidates from Maharashtra, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates. Rs. 1000 For SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, SEBC Candidates and Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only. Rs. 800

Steps to Register for MAH-MBA CET 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAH-CET 2020.

Step 2: Click on ‘MAH-MBA/MMS CET-2020’ tab.

Step 3: Click on the button ‘ Click here for New Registration’.

Step 4: To get a Provisional Registration Number, enter the following details: Name, Contact details and Email id.

Step 5: Applicants can save the aforementioned details by selecting the ‘Save and Next’ tab.

Step 6: Fill the application form carefully and verify all the details before selecting the ‘Final Submit’ button.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Validate your details’ and ‘Save and Next’ tabs to validate and save your details.

Step 8: Upload the photos and signature as per the guidelines given below.

Step 9:Check the details by clicking on the ‘Preview’ button before submitting the application form.

Step 10:Click on the ‘Payment’ button and proceed for payment to complete the registration.

Photograph and Signature Guidelines for MAH-CET 2020

Applicants must upload the photo and signature as per the prescribed guidelines.

Photograph Guidelines– a) A recent passport size colour photograph with light colour background (preferably white).

b) The candidate should be looking straight in the photograph and ensure there are ‘no red eyes’ in the picture. c) Candidates wearing glasses must ensure that there are no reflections so that eyes are clearly visible. d) A candidate must not wear caps, hats and dark glasses. Religious headwears are acceptable but it should not cover an applicant’s face. e) The preferred dimensions are 200 x 230 pixels. The size of the file must be between 20kb–50 kb. Any file larger than the aforementioned size will not be acceptable.

Signature Guidelines– a) Candidates will have to sign on a white paper with a black ink pen. The signature must be clearly visible.

b) Candidates must NOT use CAPITAL LETTERS for the full signature. c) The preferred dimensions are 140 x 60 pixels. d) The size of the file must be between 10 to 20 kb. Any file larger than the prescribed size will not be accepted.

How to Scan and Upload Photograph and Signature

Scan

Set the scanner resolution to a minimum of 200 dpi (dots per inch) and the Color to True Color.

Crop the image in the scanner to the edge of the photograph/signature, then use the upload editor to crop the image to the final size as mentioned above.

The image file must be JPG or JPEG format.

Upload

The registration process will not proceed unless the photograph and signature are uploaded as per the guidelines.

There are two different links to upload the photo and signature.

Browse the photo/signature file and ‘Select’ the file by clicking on the ‘OPen or Upload’ button.

Colleges accepting MAH-CET 2020 Scores

As per the official information brochure, the following institutes will accept MAH-CET scores for MBA admissions:-

All Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes. University Departments of Management Education. University-managed Management Education Institutes. All Un-Aided Management Education Institutes covered as per the Act.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAH-CET MBA 2020

Candidates can get more details through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

<noscript><iframe title="MAH-MBA/MMS CET-2020 STEP BY STEP APPLICATION, MAH-MBA 2020 APPLICATION, maharashtra mba cet 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yqnYQ2O3F1o?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More