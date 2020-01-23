MAH-MBA CET 2020: Syllabus, Marking Scheme, Top Colleges accepting MAH-CET MBA Score

The MAH-MBA CET 2020 is a state and national-level management entrance exam that is going to be conducted by the Government of Maharashtra. It is a popular entrance test for which many MBA aspirants appear every year.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra Government will conduct this exam on 14th and 15th March 2020 in multiple sessions across various cities in India.

Find out about the MAH-CET 2020 Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Marking Scheme and the colleges accepting MAH-CET 2020 scores below.

MAH-CET 2020 Exam Pattern

The question paper of MAH-CET 2020 will contain 200 questions that will be divided into four sections. The number of questions in each section will vary.

Sections Number of Questions Logical Reasoning 75 Abstract Reasoning 25 Quantitative Aptitude 50 Verbal Ability/ Reading Comprehension 50

The mode of the examination will be online.

The medium of language of MAH-CET 2020 will be English.

The question paper will follow the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern. All questions will have five options of answers.

The total duration to attempt the MAH-CET paper will be 150 minutes or 2 and half hours.

There is no sectional time limit.

Candidates can move from one section to another according to his/her preference.

Syllabus for MAH-CET MBA 2020

The syllabus listed below is as per the information brochure for MAH-CET MBA 2020-2021.

1. Logical and Abstract Reasoning

These sections will include questions on verbal reasoning, figures and diagram related questions that will test the accuracy and agility of applicants.

2. Quantitative Ability

This section will include questions to determine the accuracy of the candidates. It will also test how fast candidates can solve questions pertaining to numbers, numerical calculations, arithmetic problems involving ratio and proportion, percentage, etc.

The other questions of the Quantitative Ability section will be based on quantitative reasoning, graphs, charts and interpretation of data in tables.

3. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

The questions of this section will test an applicant’s grammar, vocabulary, sentence completion, synonyms, antonyms, comprehension of passages in English language. The questions will be mainly on understanding of the contents of the passage and choice of appropriate words, phrases, expressions and similar skills of the English language.

Marking Scheme for MAH-CET 2020

The total marks of the MAH-CET 2020 paper will be 200.

Each question will carry one mark. For every right response, a candidate will get one mark.

There will be no negative marking in the paper.

Documents/Items to Carry on the day of Exam

The Admit Card with a photo affixed thereon

Original and photocopy of a photo ID card issued by government (Aadhaar/Voter Id/PAN Card/Passport//Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead/ Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead/ Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised College/University).

One ball point pen.

Persons with Disabilities (PWD) applicants must bring the duly filled Scribe form (if applicable).

Top Colleges Accepting MAH-CET MBA 2020 Scores

While the candidates residing outside Maharashtra can appear for the MAG-CET, the scores will be only accepted in colleges located in Maharashtra. The top MBA colleges accepting MAH-CET 2020 scores are:

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai

Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai

Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai

Department of Management Sciences, University of Pune, Pune

FLAME University, Pune

NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai

MIT School of Management, Pune

Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Management Studies and Research, Navi Mumbai

Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development, Tathawade

ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai

MET Institute of Management, Mumbai

SIES College of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai

Candidates can get more details through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

