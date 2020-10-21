TAPMI Begins Online Registration for PGDM 2021 Program

In a recent update, the TA Pai Management Institution, Manipal has released admission details for the coming up batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme.

The registration window for the two-year programme at TAPMI will be opened from 15th October 2020. TAPMI PGDM 2021 aspirants would be required to fill the application form for the programme and further fulfil the eligibility guidelines for the same.

TAPMI will be accepting PGDM candidates based on valid scores of GMAT, CAT or XAT entrance examinations. Therefore, the candidates for TAPMI PGDM 2021 must have registered for these before filling out the TAPMI application form.

TAPMI PGDM 2021 – Admission Schedule

The admission schedule for TAPMI PGDM programme is mentioned below. Candidates are advised to mark their calendars accordingly. However, one must note that the below-mentioned dates are tentative, and aspirants must keep a tab on the official website for any schedule change.

S No TAPMI PGDM Events Schedule 1. Opening of Registration Window for TAPMI PGDM Programme 5 th October 2020 2. Closure of Registration Window for TAPMI PGDM Programme 11 th December 2020 3. TAPMI Admission Process Stage 2 Shortlist Will be declared after the result of CAT and XAT 4. TAPMI Admission Process Stage 2 15 th December 2020 5. Final Selection First List Announcement for TAPMI Admission 22 nd March 2021 6. Academic sessions for PGDM programme From 1 st July 2021

TAPMI PGDM 2021 – PGDM Programmes Offered

TAPMI has been offering several PGDM programmes to young professionals. PGDM programmes offered by TAPMI are listed below.

Post Graduate Diploma in Management

Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Banking and Financial Services

Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Human Resource Management

Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Marketing

TAPMI PGDM 2021 –Eligibility Criteria for PGDM Admission

Application for the PGDM programme will be accepted only if the candidates fulfil the eligibility criteria for the programme.

Aspirants must have done their graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent passing marks. Candidates in their final year of graduation can also apply for the programme.

Apart from this, the aspirants must have secured minimum qualifying marks in entrance tests like CAT, XAT or GMAT.

TAPMI PGDM 2021 – Application Fee

TAPMI offers four distinct PGDM programmes. While filling out the application form, the aspirants are required to fill for each programme separately.

Candidates would be allowed to fill the application through online mode. The details for each corresponding programme along with the fee structure is mentioned below.

S No Number of Programmes applying to Application Fee 1. One programme INR 2100 + 18% GST 2. Two INR 2500 + 18% GST 3. Three INR 4000 + 18% GST 4. Four INR 6000 + 18% GST

TAPMI PGDM 2021 – Admission and Selection Process

The admission would be provided based on the scores of the valid entrance tests. For Indian Domicile and CIGW candidates, admission will be provided based on the valid scores of CAT 2020, GMAT (2016 to 2021) and XAT 2021.

For NRI candidates, admission will be provided based on the valid scores of CAT / XAT / GMAT / NMAT / SNAP / ATMA / CMAT/ MAT. For PIO or Foreign Nationals, admission will be provided based on the valid scores of GMAT and IELTS (only if required).

There are a total of three selection stages for TAPMI PGDM programme. The three stages, along with their details, are listed below.

Stage 1: Shortlisting

In this stage, the candidates would be shortlisted based on their years of work experience, graduation percentages, test scores, academic details, etc. among others. Therefore, their profiles would be taken into consideration for shortlisting.

A candidate with a work experience of more than 20 months will be shortlisted based on their academic profiles (academic performance of 10th, 12th, graduation years), the type of company they were associated with, work experience, profile of the company, extra-curricular activities and stated purpose.

A candidate with a work experience of fewer than 20 months will be shortlisted based on the following parameters.

CAT 2020- A minimum of 85 percentile

XAT 2021- A minimum of 85 percentile

GMAT- 630

Graduation percentage- A minimum of 60 per cent

Class 12th performance- A minimum of 60 per cent

Class 10th performance- A minimum of 60 per cent

Stage 2: English Proficiency Test, Moderated Group Discussion and Personal Interview

In this stage, the English writing, speaking and reading skills of the candidates will be evaluated, and relevant candidates will be shortlisted. This is called the English Proficiency Test (EPT)

Further, a Moderated Group Discussion (MGD) will be carried out. The discussion aims at evaluating the interaction skills of the applicant while focusing on Confidence and Assertiveness, Collaboration and Communication, Problem Solving Skills, Persuasion, etc.

The discussion round will be based on topics of current affairs or other debatable issues. Every group will have six participants and a moderating faculty panel.

Next, a Personal Interview (PI) session will be conducted. This will be a Behavioural Personal Interview which aims at testing the Social Awareness, Communication, Self-Awareness, Leadership and Self-Management skills of the candidate.

Stage 3: Final Selection Round TAPMI

In the final selection round, the entrance test scores of CAT/XAT/GMAT will be evaluated along with the performance of the English Proficiency Test (EPT), Moderated Group Discussion (MGD), Personal Interview (PI), Verbal Ability Percentile, Work Experience and prior academic performance.

