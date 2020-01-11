JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key to be Released Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key

JEE Main January 2020 exam was held by the board on 9th January 2020. JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key to be released on the official website. Candidates appeared in this exam can download the answer key from the JE Main website.

The exam was started on 6th January 2020 and ended on 9th January 2020. The mode of the exam was computer based. On the first day, examination for papers II and III was held. Paper II is meant for admission to B. Arch courses and paper III is for admission to B. Planning courses.

The difficulty of the JEE Main 2020 question paper was moderate with the Physics section tougher than Chemistry and Mathematics. The examination for JEE Main 2020 was held in to shifts on each day.

The official page to get more essential details on the exam and to download the JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key is www.jeemain.nta.nic.in . The answer key will get released along with the candidate’s response sheet.

The JEE Main 2020 result is expected to be released on 31st January 2020. Approximately 21 days are remaining for JEE Main January 2020 result to be out so, the answer key may get released soon on the official website.

Also read, JEE Mains 2020 Paper Analysis.

NTA will release provisional answer key for the exam and invite objection from the students. A panel of expert will go through the objections received and in case of correct objections, the answer key will get rectified.

The result will be based on the final answer key released on the official website of JEE Main 2020.

Stay connected with other applicants through our group, JEE Main 2020 Exam Discussion – PaGaLGuY.

<noscript><iframe title="JEE Main 2020 - 07 January 2020 - Detailed Analysis of Paper - | Cutoff , Memory Based Questions" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WBVSPi39AKg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More