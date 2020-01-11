TNDTE Diploma Result for October 2019 for 1st, 3rd and 5th Semester Declared on tndte.gov.in

TNDTE Diploma Result for October 2019

The diploma result for October 2019 examination has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu. Candidates appeared in the TNDTE Diploma 2019 exam can check the result from the official website of TNDTE.

Applicants are to be advised to keep on visiting the page to check the result as currently the result is slow due to high traffic congestion. The result for 1st, 3rd and 5th semester has been released by the TNDTE as per the official notification released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu.

Candidates who are not satisfied about their results or have doubts can apply for the revaluation. The results can be accessed by entering the registration number asked accordingly.

The official website to get more details on the exam and to download the TNDTE Diploma Result for October 2019 is www.tndte.gov.in . Go through the following mentioned steps in order to download the result.

Steps to download TNDTE Diploma Result for October 2019:

Visit the website of TNDTE as mentioned above.

Click on the “TNDTE Diploma Result for October 2019” page link on the home page.

Enter the individual credentials required to check, download the result.

Check and download the TNDTE Diploma result.

Take a print of the result for future reference.

The odd semester exam was being held by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu from 22nd October to November end 2019.

The registration number to be entered must be of eight digits if in case it is less then a zero must be added as the prefix to check the result.

