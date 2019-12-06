JEE Main Admit Card for January 2020 to be Released Today on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Steps to Download here

JEE Main Admit Card for January 2020

The Joint Entrance Exam Mains admit card for January 2020 is going to get released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates would be able to download the JEE Main 2020 admit card once released from the official website of NTA JEE Main.

The JEE Mains 2020 first attempt test is scheduled to be held from 6th to 11th January 2020. The exam will occur in two shifts across the country in various exam centres. The first shift of the exam will start from 9:30 am and end at 12:30 pm whereas second shift will begin from 2:30 pm and will end at 5:30 pm.

The sample paper, syllabus and previous year question are also being uploaded on the official website. Candidates must pay a visit to the official website and download these materials which will help them to prepare well for the examination.

The official website of JEE Main to get more details on the examination and download the admit card once released is www.jeemain.nta.nic.in .

Steps to download the JEE Main admit card for January 2020:

Visit the official website of JEE Main as mentioned above.

Click on the “JEE Main admit card for January 2020” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

The second phase JEE Main 2020 exam will begin from 3rd April 2020 and will end on 9th April 2020.

The JEE Mains exam will be computer based only whereas the exam for B. Arch will be Pen and paper based through the offline mode.

Candidates must stay tuned to the official website of JEE Main website for more updates on the examination.

