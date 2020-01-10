JEE Main 2020 January Answer Keys to be Released on 11th Jan on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2020 January Answer Keys

The JEE Main 2020 January examination has been successfully held by the National Testing Agency, NTA. The exam was being held in 8 shifts from 6th to 9th JANUARY 2020. A total of 11 lakh students across the country appeared for this exam.

National Testing Agency, NTA would now release the JEE Main 2020 answer key for Paper I examination or the B. Tech admissions examination. As per the past trends, NTA may release the answer key on 11th January 2020.

Candidates must keep checking the official website for latest updates on the release of the answer key. Meanwhile we will also notify the same on our page. Once the answer key is released, students can raise their objections online on the official website.

The main website to get more details on JEE Main 2020 and further process needs to be done is www.jeemain.nta.nic.in .

NTA provides a two to three-day window to raise objections. That means candidates would be able to raise their objection within 2 to 3 days of the released of the answer key. Once the objection is raised, the board will release the final answer key followed by the result.

It is to be pointed that the JEE Main 2020 January Results are scheduled to be announced on January 31, 2020. The application process for JEE Main 2020 April, would begin from 7th February 2020. The ranks would get decided only after JEE Main 2020 April examination results are finalized and released.

Students must note that the better of the two scores would be used for calculating the JEE Main 2020 Rank of the candidate so, they may appear for the JEE Main 2020 April examination as well for the better performance.

