JEE Main Answer Key 2020 to be Released Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Score Calculation Pattern here

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key

The Answer Keys for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2020 are expected to be released soon on by the National Testing Agency. Candidates appeared in the JEE Main 2020 exam can download the answer key from the official website of JEE Main.

The exact date of the answer key release has not yet been declared by the National Testing Agency, NTA. But as the result scheduled on or by January 31, 2020, it is expected that NTA would be releasing the JEE Main 2020 Paper I answer keys soon.

Candidates can find a quick look at the method for calculating scores, percentile ranks, etc mentioned below in this article. Candidates must remember that the JEE Main Ranks would be announced only after the April examinations are conducted.

The link to get more details on the exam and to download the JEE Main 2020 Answer Key is www.jeemain.nta.nic.in .

Method to calculate JEE Main 2020 Score:

Section Total Number of MCQs Scoring No. of Numerical Courses Scoring Physics 20 +4 for Correct, -1 for incorrect answer, 0 for unanswered 5 +4 for correct, 0 for incorrect, unanswered Chemistry 20 +4 for Correct, -1 for incorrect answer, 0 for unanswered 5 +4 for correct, 0 for incorrect, unanswered Mathematics 20 +4 for Correct, -1 for incorrect answer, 0 for unanswered 5 +4 for correct, 0 for incorrect, unanswered

NTA will be releasing the percentile rank or NTA scores for all the students. Also, this year the pattern was revised. Candidates must get the scoring details from the above table.

Scoring Pattern:

Calculate the number of correct answers in MCQs and total number of incorrect answers.

Multiply correct by 4 and incorrect with -1 and add the total score to get your JEE Main 2020 January Raw Scores.

There is no negative marking scheme for the Numerical Questions asked. Keep visiting the official website of JEE Main or NTA for more updates and information.

