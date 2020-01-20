JEE Main January Final Answer Key 2020 Released by NTA on jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main January Final Answer Key 2020

The final answer key for JEE Main January 2020 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates appeared in the JEE Main January 2020 exam can download the final answer key of JEE Main 2020 from the official web- page of JEE Main.

The JEE Main 2020 exam for January session has been held by the National Testing Agency from 6th to 9th January 2020. JEE Main 2020 Paper II and Paper III exams held on January 6 was meant for the admission to the B. Arch and B. Planning courses respectively.

The final answer key released within 8 days from the last date of the examination. The JEE Main January 2020 exam was held from 7th to 9th January in two shifts. The paper 1 was for the admission for B.E or B. Tech courses.

The site to get more details on the JEE Main 2020 examination and to download the final answer key is https://jeemain.nic.in/ . Candidates should follow the below mentioned points to download the final answer key.

Steps to download JEE Main January 2020 final answer key:

Visit the official link of JEE Main as mentioned above.

Click on the “JEE Main January 2020 answer key” link on the home page.

Enter the login credentials required to enter into the account.

Check and download the answer key.

Take a print of the JEE Main January 2020 final answer key.

JEE Main January 2020 Final Answer Key Here

The answer key has question ID and the corresponding option ID for the correct answer. Answers have been provided for numerical questions too. The result for JEE Main January 2020 exam was released on January 17. This time around 9 students have managed to score 100 percentiles.

The JEE Main April 2020 exam is scheduled to be held from April 3 to April 9, 2020. Stay tuned to the JEE Main official website for more updates and information.

