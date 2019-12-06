JEE Main Admit Card 2020 Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Steps How to Download and Check here for JEE Main Preparation strategy

With less than one month remaining in the commencement of the JEE Main 2020 (Joint Entrance Exam), students must now be in the final stretch of their preparations. With more than 11 lakh students expected to appear for the JEE Main 2020 Exam, the competition is stiff.

There can be no scope of any laxity; otherwise, the candidate might have to wait for the next year. This year, the National Testing Agency will be conducting the JEE Main 2020 Exam from 6th January 2020 to 11th January 2020 across multiple locations in the country.

The JEE Main 2020 Exam will be held every day in two slots, i.e. morning and afternoon. As NTA has released the admit cards for JEE Main 2020 Exam on 6th December 2020, candidates must download their admit cards on official website jeemain.nta.nic.in as soon as possible.

All the details pertaining to the examination venue, time, and other crucial information are mentioned on the admit card. It is mandatory to bring the admit card along with a valid ID proof while appearing for JEE Main 2020 Exam, otherwise the candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Now that the admit cards have been released by NTA, the reality must start sinking in now. The final month of the preparation is extremely crucial as it can be the deciding factor in the final result.

Steps to Download JEE Main Admit Card 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search on News & Event Section for Direct Link to Admit Card on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates will have to fill in their personal credentials

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Take a printout of the admit card.

Instead of starting to learn new topics, this time should be done to revise the topics and master them. In order to achieve this goal, having a customised study plan is extremely crucial.

JEE Main 2020 Exam: Preparation strategy

Prepare a schedule: – You must prepare a customized schedule for your preparations as your learning abilities might be different from others. Having a timetable will allow you to dedicate adequate time to all three subjects.

You must prepare a customized schedule for your preparations as your learning abilities might be different from others. Having a timetable will allow you to dedicate adequate time to all three subjects. Attempt mock question papers: – Every day, you must make it a routine to attempt one mock paper for either of the subjects and that too in a time-bound manner. This will help you prepare your strategy for the exam day.

Every day, you must make it a routine to attempt one mock paper for either of the subjects and that too in a time-bound manner. This will help you prepare your strategy for the exam day. Attempt one previous year exam paper: – On every alternate day, you should also attempt one previous year exam paper as well to get a grasp of the actual format of the JEE Main 2020 Exam.

– On every alternate day, you should also attempt one previous year exam paper as well to get a grasp of the actual format of the JEE Main 2020 Exam. Cover class 11 th syllabus: – A major part of the questions in JEE Main exam come from class 11 th Therefore, you should revise and re-revise your class 11 th textbook and notes over and over again.

– A major part of the questions in JEE Main exam come from class 11 Therefore, you should revise and re-revise your class 11 textbook and notes over and over again. Monitor your performance: – Check where you are going wrong with your preparations, identify the weak areas and work on addressing those problems.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – JEE Main 2020

Question: When will be the JEE Main 2020 Exam conducted?

Answer: The JEE Main 2020 Exam will be conducted across various centres starting from 6th January 2020 and will continue till 11th January 2020.

Question: When will be the JEE Main 2020 Admit Card released?

Answer: NTA has already released the admit cards for JEE Main 2020 exam on its website.

Question: Should I refer to my school textbook while preparing for JEE Main 2020?

Answer: Almost 40% of JEE Main question paper comes from the class 11th syllabus, so mastering the concepts in the school textbook is highly recommended.

Question: Can I refer to the pre-prepared study plans for JEE Main 2020?

Answer: It is recommended that you prepare your own study plan as your learning strategy might be different from other students.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020 Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Steps How to Download and Check here for JEE Main Preparation strategy was last modified:

Read More