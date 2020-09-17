IPMAT 2020 Results Announced: Check all Details about the Selection Process now

IPMAT 2020 results have been declared on the website of IIM, Indore. The aspirants are advised to check their IPMAT 2020 results and download the copy for future reference.

The aspirants who have been shortlisted will be further called by the authorities for the video-based assessment test. The final selection for the IPM 2020-25 batch will be based on the joint scores of the IPMAT 2020 test and the video-based assessment.

On a similar note, Indian Institute of Management, Indore has also announced the IPMAT 2020 results on the official website of the institution.

Here is a glimpse at some important dates and schedule regarding the selection of the candidates.

S No Admission activity Schedule 1 IPMAT 2020 Examination 7 th September 2020 2 IPMAT Result Declaration 2020 13 th September 2020 3 IPMAT 2020 Selection Date To be updated soon

Steps to Download the result

For checking the result for IPMAT 2020, aspirants need to have a necessary electronic device like a laptop, smartphone, or a desktop.

The aspirants would further be required to enter their login credentials received during the time of initial registration.

Other necessary steps for checking the result for IPMAT 2020 have been mentioned herewith.

Step 1 – The result will be declared on the official website of IIM, Indore. The official website is iimidr.ac.in

Step 2 – A direct link would be generated on the official website for checking the result. Aspirants are advised to click on the link and enter their credentials received during the time of registration. Important details like application number, date of birth, etc. of the aspirant would also be required.

Step 3 – Aspirants would then be required to enter the captcha code visible on the screen. A ‘get status’ tab should be clicked after entering the captcha code correctly.

Step 4 – The candidate’s result for IPMAT 2020 would then be flashed on the screen. The aspirants are advised to check the details mentioned on the result. correct details of the aspirant must be mentioned on the scorecard

Step 5 – The aspirants are now advised to download their results for future reference. After downloading it, a printout must be taken out.

The aspirants are advised to check the details mentioned on the result and ensure that there is no error. Some of the details that would be mentioned on the scorecard are listed below.

Candidates name

Photograph of the candidate

IPMAT application number 2020

Sectional score

Overall score

Rank of the candidates

Merit of the candidate

IIM Indore has made certain changes in the selection process of candidates into IPM 2020-25 batch. The aspirants who have been shortlisted for further rounds of the selection process will be required to give a video-based assessment test for their respective selections into the batch.

Candidates would be asked to submit a video file within a specific time duration. The video must be submitted as per the guidelines issued by the authorities.

In case the aspirant fails to submit the video, his application would further be disqualified. Therefore, the shortlisted aspirants must check the guidelines thoroughly.

About the IPMAT 2020 examination

The IPMAT or Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test is conducted every year by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore for the selection of eminent candidates into their programme.

The selection is based on the scores achieved in the test and the scores of the video-based assessment test. After the completion of both the rounds of the selection process, the final result would be declared by the conducting authority on the official site of the institution.

