All about IPMAT Indore 2020

Indian Institute of Management Indore conducts the entrance exam for entry to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM).

The exam was supposed to be held on the 25th of July 2020. But due to the unavoidable circumstances of the still prevailing pandemic of novel Corona Virus which have brought a lockdown in the entire country and also worldwide, the exam has been postponed.

More about IPMAT Indore and IPM

Indian Institute of Management Indore or IIM Indore had introduced in 2011, a newer concept and course, that is a five-year-long Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) for the students after class 12 who aim to pursue their career in Business Management.

As any other Integrated course would be, IPM to offers a graduation degree and a post-graduation degree in the course of five long years.

IPM includes two parts, one is the graduation part which is graduation in a Business course like BBA or Bachelor of Business Administration and the second part is the post-graduation part which involves the degree Master of Business Administration (MBA) and is the same as the normal MBA course.

It is a programme which has a duration of about five years, and at the successful completion of 5 years, the participant is awarded two degrees, one is Master of Business Administration (MBA), and the other one is the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) by IIM Indore.

The programme consists of a total of 15 long terms spread over a period of 5 years, with each year having three terms in total, which is of 3 months of each. The entire programme has two parts; the first part focuses on the foundation courses, whereas the second part focuses on the management part.

IPMAT that is Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test is the entrance test required for testing whether the aspirants wishing to pursue the IPM course in IIM Indore are eligible and have those basic knowledge required to pursue a course like this.

Eligibility Criteria for IPMAT Indore 2020

Following are some basic conditions which every aspirant willing to sit for the exam of IPMAT 2020 has to fulfil in order to be eligible to sit for the exam as per the rules stated by IIM Indore.

Age: To be eligible to sit for the exam IPMAT 2020, the candidate belonging to the general category should be born on or after the 1 st of August 2000, and for candidates belonging to the reserved categories of SC or ST or PWD, they should be born on or after 1 st of August 1995. Educational Qualification: To be eligible to sit for the exam IPMAT 2020, the candidate must have passed the Standard XII or the High School College (HSC) or any other equivalent examination in 2018, 2019 or must be appearing in 2020. Minimum Marks: To be eligible to sit for the exam IPMAT 2020, the candidate belonging to general category must have obtained at least 60 % marks in the Standard X or SSC, and Standard XII or the High School College (HSC) or any other equivalent examination and the candidates belonging to the reserved categories of SC or ST or PWD must obtain at least 55 % of marks in the Standard X or SSC and Standard XII or the High School College (HSC) or any other equivalent examination.

Procedure to fill the application form for IPMAT 2020

This is the process involved in filling the application form for IPMAT 2020 :

Step 1: Firstly visit the official website for IPMAT 2020

Step 2: Register yourself for the IPMAT 2020 by feeding all the required details.

Step 3: Re-login and then finally fill the application form with all the details asked for.

Step 4: Upload the required documents whatever is asked for in the application process.

Step 5: Pay the requisite amount through the various modes available there

Documents required to be scanned and uploaded

Following are the documents which are to be uploaded for getting yourself registered for the exam :

Qualifying Exam’s Certificate Scanned copy of your clear photo according to the instructions given on the application form. Scanned copy of your signature which also must comply with the rules mentioned in the form. Address proof copy.

Application fees to be paid for IPMAT 2020

Category of Candidate Application Fees for IPMAT 2020 General Rs. 4,130 SC or ST or PwD Rs. 2,065

IPMAT Indore 2020 General Guidelines For the Exam

IPMAT Indore 2020 Exam will include three major parts, and for that, the candidate is given a total of 120 minutes.

Serial Number Exam Type Description Duration Section or Part 1 Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) There are a total of 40 questions from Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning 40 minutes long Section or Part 2 Short Answers There are a total of 20 questions from Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning 40 minutes long Section or Part 3 Verbal Ability There are a total of 40 Questions 40 minutes long

Each correct answer in each of the sections will fetch the candidates with 4 marks, and there will be a negative of 1 mark for each wrong answer.

How to get the admit card for IPMAT 2020

This is the process involved in getting the Admit Card for IPMAT Indore 2020: –

Step 1: Go and visit the official site of IPMAT Indore 2020 to get the Admit Card

Step 2: Login into your account through the application number or the registered ID and enter the password.

Step 3: The IPMAT Indore 2020 Admit Card will appear on the forthcoming window, click on the download button and then get it printed for yourself.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More