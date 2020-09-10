Latest Update on IPMAT 2020 Exam Pattern- Know all about Test Duration, Marking Scheme, Sectional Division and much more.

A Glance at IPMAT 2020

IPMAT is conducted annually by the Indian Institute of Management, Indore for the selection of eminent candidates into their Integrated Management programme.

The institution tests the abilities of the aspirants and hunts the best of talents from across the country through the annually conducted IPMAT entrance examination. The exam is likely to be conducted on 7th September 2020 as per the latest updates flooding the internet.

Like other regional and national examination, IPMAT was initially delayed due to the ongoing pandemic situation in the country.

The authorities postponed the test during the early stages of the pandemic to safeguard the well-being of students and well as staff from the devastating spread of the coronavirus. However, post the released of a new test schedule, there have been prominent changes in the exam pattern as well.

Therefore, aspirants are advised to analyse the changes beforehand and prepare accordingly. The aspirant should go through every aspect of the test paper, including areas like questions format, sections, time duration, etc. before the final preparation round.

The exam pattern and other essential details for IPMAT 2020 have been mentioned herewith.

S No Components of IPMAT 2020 Exam Pattern Details 1 Exam mode Computer-based examination 2 Question format MCQs and Descriptive questions 3 Total number of questions 60 4 Total time duration 90 minutes 5 Marking scheme +4 for every correct answer -1 for every incorrect or unanswered question 6 Exam language English 7 Total number of sections 3 8 Sectional time duration No limitation

Sectional Division

The IPMAT 2020 test paper comprises of a total of 3 sections. Out of the 3 sections, 2 test the quantitative abilities of the aspirants, whereas the other tests the verbal abilities. The 3 sections are- Quantitative Ability section, Data interpretation section and the Verbal ability section.

The QA sections have questions from topics like percentages, profit and loss, average, number system, logical reasoning, etc. whereas the VA section has questions from English language and grammar including subjects like reading comprehensions, para jumble, paragraph completion, etc.

Types of Questions

The 3 sections in the IPMAT 2020 test paper are in the form of MCQs or Description questions. The test paper has been designed to test both objective and descriptive abilities of the aspirants. The quantitative ability section is further divided into 2 categories.

Out of the two categories, one will feature MCQ questions, whereas the other one will require the candidate to write descriptive answers.

However, the Verbal Ability section will only have MCQ -based questions wherein the aspirant would be required to choose the one answer from the given 2 options. Here is an overview of the IPMAT 2020 exam sections.

IPMAT 2020 Test Sections Number of questions per section Quantitative Section-1 20 Quantitative Section-2 10 Verbal Ability Section 30

Marking Scheme

IPMAT 2020 follows a general marking scheme followed in other exams as well. For every correct answer, the candidate is allotted a total of +4 marks whereas, for every incorrect answer, the examiner deducts a total of -1 marks.

Moreover, the negative marking scheme is also applicable to an unanswered question. The marking scheme often makes the test tough; therefore, it is advisable to attempt only those question which has a 100 per cent probability of gaining positive marks.

Moreover, the aspirants must choose the questions to attempt wisely to avoid negative marking.

Test Duration

For attempting the IPMAT 2020 test paper, the aspirants are allotted a total of 90 minutes. However, there is no sectional time limitation for the same.

The guidelines for the computer-based test have been mentioned on the official website as well. Therefore, the aspirant must oblige with time limitation and try to complete the test within the allotted duration.

Importance of IPMAT 2020 Mock Tests

The institution releases a series of mock test every year for IPMAT entrance examination. Mock tests are a key pathway of understanding the test format and answering the questions as per the given guidelines.

Therefore, the aspirants are advised to practise as many mock tests as possible before the final exam date. Practising mock test makes a candidate sharpen time management skills and concentration levels as well.

Moreover, mock tests essentially make the candidate familiar with the test pattern and sectional questions.

The mock test series for IPMAT 2020 are usually released prior to the D-day on the official website of the examination.

Aspirants registered for IIM Indore’s IPMAT 2020 examination must keep a tab on the official website of the exam conducting body for further information. Moreover, they must also avoid random exam information flooding on the internet to avoid confusion and discrepancy.

