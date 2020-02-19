TAPMI PGDM Admission Process 2020-22: Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

The process for the admissions we give below will explain the standard procedure for all the programs. The different PGDM programs may have other parts according to their requirements.

Eligibility

The candidate must have a graduation degree with more than 50% marks.

Stage 1

This is the shortlisting stage.

For candidates with less than 24 months of work experience:

A CAT score of 85 percentile A GMAT score of 630 A XAT score of 85 percentile A Graduation score of 60 percent A Class X and Class XII score of 60 percent each

For candidates with more than 24 months of work experience:

Valid score in CAT/ GMAT/ XAT(the higher will be chose) Academic profile of the candidate Achievements in extra-curriculars The kind of work experience The Statement of Purpose

Each program has an independent shortlisting process. Candidates will get an SMS/ email on their phone number and email address.

Stage 2

This is the admissions process which consists of a Written Ability Test (WAT), a Group Discussion (GD), and a Personal Interview (PI).

Written Ability Test (WAT): The WAT is conducted to test the writing skills of the candidates. This test is designed to evaluate the grammar and spellings (articulation and technique) of the candidate. Group Discussion (GD): The group discussions have the aim to test how well an applicant can interact when he or she is put in a group. This activity helps the institute in evaluating the candidate’s skills in leadership, orientation of solutions, problem solving, communication, and persuasion. The topics for the GD can be any issues which have been a hot bed for debates in the last 5 years. Collaborative Problem-Solving Ability: In this round, the applicants will have to perform a group activity in which they will be provided a problem or a certain situation that they have to solve, as a group. This test is used to evaluate the extent of their team work and collaborative skills, how well they define the problem, how well they take the initiative, how well the represent the solution, and how feasible their implementation is. Personal Interview (PI): The sole objective for the conduction of a personal interview by the institute is the understanding of the attitude of the applicant for management education. TAPMI will test the self-awareness of the person, their social awareness, their self-management, and their skills in communication and leadership.

The Final Selection

The final selection of the applicant will happen on the basis of their score in the entrance exam, their profile in academics, their experience in work, their score in the WAT, the GD, and the PI. The weights are as follows:

35% for the score in the entrance admission test 15% for the score in their boards and the undergraduate degree 42% for the score in the group discussion and personal interview 8% for weightage due to the diversity of gender and the extra curriculars of the candidate

Application fees

Each of these fees is non-refundable.

INR 2200 for one program INR 2800 for two programs INR 4000 for three programs INR 6000 for four programs

