IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Syllabus: Check here

The entrance exam for the Integrated Program of Management that is offered at Indian Institute of Management Rohtak was delayed in the wake of the spread of the Coronavirus and has been rescheduled for the conduction in the online mode.

The details about the syllabus for the IPMAT exam for the admission to IIM Rohtak have been given below. The section-wise detailed syllabus has been provided in this article that can help you to prepare well before appearing for the IPMAT exam that can help you to get admission in the five-year integrated program of management at the Indian Institute of Management Rohtak.

The IPMAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 2020, and July 21, 2020, in the virtual mode for those who are keen to get admission in the integrated programme offered at the institute of management Rohtak.

The qualification of the IPMAT is a ticket to get admission in the Integrated Program in Management at Rohtak, which is an initiative of the institution that has come up after following footsteps of IIM Indore.

The integrated program of management is a combined course that includes both undergraduate and postgraduate level courses that are BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) and MBA (Master of Business Administration).

In order to confirm their seat in the IPM course at Indian Institute of Management Rohtak, the prospective candidates have to clear the entrance exam known as IPMAT Rohtak.

The Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) is an exam that is based on the selection process in which the students who are appearing for the entrance exam have to qualify the cut-off scores to be eligible for the next rounds that are followed in the admission process.

The detailed section-wise syllabus for the preparation of IPMAT is given below, along with the instructions on how to prepare well for the exam.

The topic-wise and section-wise detailed syllabus for the exam are given below to provide you with a better insight of the frequently asked topics and questions in the exam. The topics have been given according to the pattern of the exam that has been asked in the previous years, and the important topics are related to the most asked topics in the exam in the past few years.

Before you dig deep into the details of the syllabus, it is important for you to take a look at the highlights of the exam pattern to better understand the structure of the exam.

The following highlights about the pattern of the Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test for admission to the Indian Institute of Management will help you in understanding the structure of the exam before you dig deep into the details about the syllabus of the exam.

The Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test Rohtak is divided into two parts.

In the first part of the exam, the students appearing for the exam have to solve the questions that are regarding the topics like Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability and Verbal Ability.

In the second part of the exam, the students have to attempt the Written Ability section of the exam.

The candidates appearing for the exam will have to attempt the exam in two hours.

The Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test Rohtak is an objective-based test wherein sixty multiple-choice questions are asked in the exam.

There will be negative marking for the wrong answered questions in the exam.

The detailed syllabus for the Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test Rohtak is given below. This will give you a better understanding of the topics that are frequently asked in the exam as per the pattern and trends that have been studied in the past year exams.

This way, you can devote more time on preparing for the topics that are more important so that you score better and are able to qualify for the cut-off scores this year.

Quantitative Ability Section Algebra Geometry Percentage Mensuration Logarithm Graphs Arithmetic Modern math Profit and loss Permutation and combination Average Ratio and proportion Number system Quadratic and linear equation Time, speed and distance

Verbal Ability Section Vocabulary Omitting Grammar Word meaning Editing Para jumbles Sentence completion Synonyms and antonyms Reading comprehension

Logical Reasoning Section Critical reasoning Data sufficiency arrangements Coding and decoding Course of action Syllogisms Statement and conclusion Strong and weak arguments Statement cause and effect



These are the important topics that have been given more weightage in the previous year question papers and thus following a similar pattern, if you prepare these topics nicely, it can certainly ensure a good percentile in the exam so that you can be eligible to meet the required cut-off scores for the IPMAT Exam Rohtak 2020.

