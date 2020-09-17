NMAT 2020: All you Need to know about the Exam.

As per the updates issued by the authorities, the NMAT 2020 registration window will be opened on 14th September. The aspirants willing to give the test can apply on the link which will be generated on the official website.

Moreover, the aspirants must also check for necessary guidelines while filling out the registration form for the same. A

midst the spread of the coronavirus across the length and breadth of the country, students have been facing several doubts and questions regarding the NMAT 2020 examination. Therefore, this article will throw light on all the essential details related to the test.

About NMAT 2020

Young professionals aiming for a career in the management sector must be aware of the latest updates and news of tests, examinations, admission process and other necessary procedures.

Every day the internet has been flooded with news on MBA entrance examinations along with details of colleges and institutions.

However, due to the challenges faced during the widespread of the coronavirus in the country, colleges and institutions have now released updates schedules for several regional and national-level MBA examination.

In a recent update, the authorities conducting NMAT have also released updates schedule for the examination along with other necessary admission details.

NMIMS Management Aptitude Test 2020 is conducted every year for the selection of eminent students into b-schools or institutions offering MBA programmes. The national-level entrance examination is conducted by the Global Management Admission Council (GMAC) across different countries.

Colleges and B-schools accepting the NMAT 2020 Scores for further admissions

The scorecard of NMAT 2020 entrance examination is shared with several leading Management institutions located in countries like India, Philippines, Nigeria and South Africa.

Several management institutions located in the above-mentioned countries accept the NMAT scores, and upon fulfilling the eligibility criteria, admission requirements and cut-offs, a seat is allotted to the student.

Test pattern and important details

The NMAT 2020 Test pattern and format is essential to understand before the D-day. The entrance paper comprises of a total of three distinct sections to test the following skills of the student. The skills tested in the exam are mentioned herewith.

Language Skills Quantitative Skills Logical Reasoning abilities.

Each section has a different set of questions along with varying time durations and score range. A total of 108 questions are asked in the paper with a maximum time limit of 120 minutes.

The maximum marks for the NMAT 2020 entrance exam are 360. In case the aspirants complete a particular section before the allotted time, then he/she would not be able to switch from one section to another.

The test pattern for NMAT 2020 has been mentioned herewith.

Section Sectional Name Total Number of Questions per section Sectional Score range Sectional time duration 1 Language Skills 36 12-120 28 2 Quantitative Skills 36 12-120 52 3 Logical Reasoning abilities 36 12-120 40

Vital dates and schedule for NMAT 2020

Important schedule regarding the test has surfaced from the official website. Aspirants need to mark their calendars beforehand and prepare for the test accordingly.

Moreover, the aspirants are also advised to keep a tab on the official website for any change in schedule. However, the latest dates for the admission process and examination have been mentioned herewith.

S No Admission Process Start Date Last Date 1 NMAT 2020 Registration 14 th September 2020 20 th November 2020 2 Last date for registration 21 st November 2020 30 th November 2020 3 Scheduling 14 th September 2020 2 nd December 2020 4 Rescheduling 14 th September 2020 17 th January 2021 5 Exam Delivery 4 th November 2020 30 th January 2021 6 Registration for Retake 5 th November 2020 17 th January 2021 7 Retake Scheduling 5 th November 2020 17 th January 2021

Important details regarding the NMAT 2020 Test Paper

A few important details regarding the NMAT 2020 examination are listed below.

Mode of Examination

During the registration process, aspirants are given the option of selecting their exam slot and time. Presently, the students can appear for the test in two modes, either at the examination centre or at home.

The physical test is planned to be conducted across 66 test centres located in 52 cities of India along with 4 international test centres located at Thimphu (Bhutan), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Colombo (Sri Lanka) and Kathmandu (Nepal). The aspirants can select their test preferences and must practice vital protocols during physical examination.

The students are also given an opportunity to take the test at home as well.

Total attempts

An aspirant can give the NMAT examination three times in the time window specified. There is an option of retakes which as well are usually utilised for improving the scores from the previous attempt.

An aspirant can retake the test only after completing the first attempt. Moreover, a minimum gap of 15 days is important between the two attempts. For retakes, the aspirants are required to fill the registration form. Each attempt follows the same initial registration process.

NMAT Score submission

Post the test; the students would get a chance to check their scores which would be unofficially displayed on the screens. However, the official scores will be delivered after 48 hours of the exam. A candidate can submit the NMAT test scores to only 5 b-schools, beyond that every submission of sore will come with a fee.

Fee details for the test

Here are a few details regarding the fee structure for the NMAT 2020 entrance test.

S No Activity Fee structure 1 Early test registration Rs 2000 2 Late test registration Rs 2500 3 Exam retake Rs 2000 4 Exam reschedule Rs 1100 5 Additional score submission beyond 5 b-schools 200 per institution/school

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for (OFFICIAL) NMAT By GMAC 2020

Read More