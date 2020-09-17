Everything you need to know about SNAP 2020

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2020 is conducted for the selection of eminent aspirants into institutions and colleges accepting SNAP scores for MBA programmes. The test will now be conducted on three separate dates through online mode.

As per the guidelines issued by the conducting body, the first test is likely to be conducted in December 2020 whereas the other two attempts have been scheduled in January 2021.

The SNAP 2020 examination will be conducted in an online computer-based mode, allowing students to give the test from their homes. This would allow the students to remain safe, surrounded by the four walls of their homes.

Moreover, the devastating spread of the pandemic across the length and breadth of the country has also made the institution look for alternatives. Therefore, the test will be conducted in an online mode.

Latest update on SNAP 2020

Amidst several examination and admission updates, students have started to feel the pressure of the coming up examinations. Students need to grab the correct sources of information related to different educational institution and programme to know where exactly they must be applying.

Moreover, knowing about the test schedule, test format, marking scheme, selection process, eligibility criteria, etc. also holds key importance. Furthermore, keeping a tab on all the new updates related examination is also vital.

In a recent update, the authorities conducted the SNAP 2020 examination have also released several new updates regarding the coming up test. Registered candidates must keep a tab on the official website for more exam updates and news.

The increase in attempts will bring flexibility for the test taker. However, each registered aspirant will be allowed to sign up for two attempts only.

The score of the better performance will be considered for the final selection process. Hence, the score of the best performance out of the two attempts will add to the final percentile.

Since students are given an option to give two attempts, each attempt would cost them a fee of RS 1750/- each. Therefore, the aspirants would be required to submit the fee each time they give the test.

Moreover, the fee payment would be made in advance. Hence, the aspirants must decide beforehand whether they wish the give a single attempt or try for another chance.

Apart from these necessary guidelines issued by the conducting body, there have been several changes made in the test format as well. The students would now be given a revised test format.

The test format comprises of a total of 4 sections namely the

– General English and grammar: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability

– Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

– Analytical & Logical Reasoning

– Special Questions

Each section has a different set of questions. In the latest version of the test, there have been a few changes made in the number of questions per section.

A comparison between the previous and latest SNAP 2020 Test pattern has been drawn, allowing the aspirants to spot the difference made in the revised version of the exam.

S No Sectional Name SNAP 2020 Format SNAP 2019 Format 1 General English and grammar: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 15 34 2 Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 20 35 3 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 25 36 4 Special Questions 5 5 Total Number of Question 60 110 6 Total Time Duration for the test 60 minutes 120 minutes

For each question, the aspirant would be awarded +1 mark. However, in case of a wrong or unanswered question, 1/4th mark of each question will be deducted. Therefore, the aspirants must decide carefully which question to attempt.

SNAP test scores are considered for admission into distinct programmes likes MBA, MBA (L&S), MBA (I&E), among other courses.

The scorecards are accepted by eminent MBA institutions and b-schools like SIBM, Pune, etc. among other notable centres.

