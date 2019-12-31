Important information regarding the MAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Management Aptitude Test is one of the most popular entrance exam attempted by hundreds of thousands of students interested in gaining admission into the leading business schools of India. Every year, All India Management Association conducts MAT for selecting suitable candidates for admission into over 600+ business schools across various postgraduate level management courses.

Every year, MAT is conducted four times, i.e. in the months of February, May, September, and December. The exam is conducted in online mode as well as offline mode. This year also, hundreds of thousands of candidates will be appearing for MAT 2020 Exam.

In order to appear for the MAT 2020 Exam, candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria specified by the All India Management Association. Although, the eligibility criteria for MAT 2020 Exam is expected to remain unchanged this year, nothing should be assumed by the candidates.

It is advisable that the candidates log-on to the official website of AIMA @ www.aima.in for latest updates and information pertaining to MAT 2020 Exam. It is important to mention that there is no age limit for the candidates to apply for the MAT 2020 Exam and the exam can be taken any number of times by the candidate.

MAT 2020 Exam: Eligibility Criteria and important information

In order to be eligible for MAT 2020 Exam, candidates must fulfil any of the below-mentioned requirements: – Completed an undergraduate degree from a recognized university in India. The final year of graduation (admission subject to obtaining “Pass” in the exams. Completed a professional degree such as CA, CS, ICWA from a recognized body.

If the marks have been awarded in the form of CGPA, they will be converted into percentage according to the eligibility criteria specified by the respective institution.

Just because the candidates are meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee admission into an institution. Admission will be subject to the policies of the respective institution.

Candidates must provide their valid email id, and contact number as all communication will be shared at these details only.

The MAT scorecard is valid across all participating institutions in India.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAT Exam Discussion

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website for MAT 2020 Exam?

Answer: The official website for MAT 2020 Exam is www.aima.in.

Question: Can the candidate studying in the final year of graduation apply for MAT 2020 Exam?

Answer: Candidates studying in their final year of graduation can apply for MAT 2020 Exam, but their admission is subject to obtaining a pass in the final year exams.

Question: What is the age limit to appear for MAT 2020 Exam?

Answer: There is no maximum age limit applicable for MAT 2020 Exam.

Question: Is the MAT scorecard valid across India?

Answer: Yes, Mat 2020 scorecard is acceptable across all participating institutions in India.

Important information regarding the MAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria was last modified:

Read More