NTA UGC NET Results 2019 to be Released Today on nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in; Check Details here

NTA UGC NET Results 2019

The results for the UGC NET to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, on December 31, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in this exam can download their result from the official website of NTA.

The result may get released between 3 pm to 5 pm as per the sources. Candidates can also check the 2019 final answer key released on the official website. The exam was scheduled on 3rd December 2019.

A total of 8 lakh candidates approximately out of 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination of UGC NET. The final result will be based on the answer key released. Candidates scoring 40 per cent (35 per cent for reserved category) will pass the exam but only the top six per cent will be considered eligible for the jobs.

The official website to get more details on the UGC NET 2019 exam and check the result is www.nta.ac.in or www.ntanet.nic.in .

Steps to check UGC NET results 2019:

Visit the official website of NTA.

Click on the ‘download result link’ available on the home page.

Enter the registration number, roll number and other required credentials.

Check the Results appeared on the screen.

Download the result, and take a print copy for further reference.

Candidates clearing the exam are eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF). The cut-off for JRF is generally higher than the assistant professorship. For those who clear the exam, NTA 2019 and not UGC NET will provide the JRF certification.

Candidates who are eligible to apply for JRF fellowship can also apply for assistant professor jobs but those candidates who are selected for assistant professor roles are not eligible to apply for JRF. Stay tuned for more updates on the UGC NET 2019 exam.

