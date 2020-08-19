Important updates on Eligibility Criteria for SNAP 2020
The Symbiosis International University conducts the SNAP test every year for selecting eminent candidates for MBA programmes. In a recent update, SIU has released the eligibility criteria for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test scheduled in 2021.
SIU is a notable institution in which the annual entrance test for MBA programme. The eligibility criteria of SNAP play a key role in determining which candidate would best fit for the vacancies along with the marks scored in the test.
The eligibility criteria reflect upon certain requirements of the aspirant like educational qualification, age limit, nationality, etc.
SNAP 2020 Schedule
The SNAP 2020 exam is one of the most well-known MBA entrance tests conducted for the selection of candidates into post-graduation programme in universities associated with SIU. The test is likely to take place in the second week of December 2020.
Moreover, the registration window for the test is tentatively scheduled to open in August 2020. The eligibility criteria released by the institution must be checked by the registered candidates to avoid disqualification. Moreover, it would also help the candidates know whether they can take the test or not.
Eligibility Criteria for SNAP 2020
The eligibility criteria for SNAP 2020 is mentioned herewith. The candidates must read the eligibility guidelines thoroughly to avoid any chance of disqualification.
- The candidates looking forward to taking the SNAP exam must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised institution. Moreover, the candidate must have passed the final exams with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in the graduation programme. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the minimum passing percentage is 45 per cent.
- The candidates who are in there final year of graduation programme are free to apply for the SNAP 2020 entrance exam. However, these candidates must obtain a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade. For SC/ST, 45 per cent must be obtained
- Apart from the basic eligibility criteria, the universities associated with SIU also release their separate eligibility guidelines. There are several conditions and guidelines which the candidates must abide by during the time of admission procedure.
The eligibility guidelines and conditions for different institutions associated with SIU and accept the SNAP 2020 scores are listed below.
|S No
|Programme
|Eligibility Criteria
|1
|
|
|2
|
Master of Business Administration (Infrastructure Management)
|
|3
|
Master of Business Administration (Business Analytics)
|
|4
|
Master of Business Administration (Agri-Business)
|
|5
|Master of Business Administration (Energy and Environment)
|
|6
|Master of Business Administration
|
|7
|Master of Business Administration (Operations Management)
|
|8
|Master of Business Administration (Data Sciences & Data Analytics)
|
The above-mentioned programmes are offered by different institutions associated with SIU. Therefore, the candidates can refer to the following table for knowing which institution would provide the programme as per the aspirant’s skill set and requirement.
|S No
|Programme
|Institution
|1
|Master of Business Administration (MBA)
|SIBM – Pune
SIBM – Bengaluru
SIBM – Hyderabad
SCMHRD
|2
|Master of Business Administration (Innovation and entrepreneurship)
|SIBM – Pune
|3
|Master of Business Administration (Information Technology)
|SICSR
|4
|Master of Science (Computer Applications)
|SICSR
|5
|Master of Science (System Security)
|SICSR
|6
|Master of Business Administration (International Business)
|SIIB
|7
|Master of Business Administration (Telecom Management)
|SITM
|8
|Master of Business Administration (Communication Management)
|SIMC
|9
|Master of Business Administration (Information Technology Business Management)
|SCIT
|10
|Master of Business Administration (Hospital and Healthcare Management)
|SIHS
|11
|Master of Business Administration (Communication Management)
|SSMC – Bengaluru
|12
|Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance)
|SSBF
|13
|Master of Business Administration (Sports Management)
|SSSS
|14
|Master of Business Administration (Business Analytics)
|SCMHRD
|15
|Master of Business Administration (Infrastructure Management)
|SCMHRD
|16
|Master of Business Administration (Agri Business)
|SIIB
|17
|Master of Business Administration (Energy and Environment)
|SIIB
|18
|Master of Business Administration
|SIMS
|19
|Master of Business Administration (Operations Management)
|SIOM – Nashik
|20
|Master of Business Administration (Data Sciences & Data Analytics)
|SCIT
Seat Reservation SNAP 2020
Candidates belonging to different categories would be given opportunities to get enrolled in one of the top institutions as per their scores.
The institutions associated with SIU have reserved seats for candidates coming from belonging to categories like SC, ST, Kashmiri Migrants, International aspirant, etc. among others. The seat reservation as per categories as mentioned herewith.
|Categories
|Reservation Percentage
|Scheduled Caste (SC)
|15 per cent
|Scheduled Tribes (ST)
|7.5 per cent
|International Candidates
|15 per cent
|Kashmiri Migrants
|2 seats in every programme
|Differently Abled
|3 per cent
|Defence Category- General
|80 per cent seat forward of Defence personnel
|Defence category- Special
|10 per cent for wards of Defence personnel killed/disabled/died in service during service
|Open Category
|10 per cent for civilians sponsored by industry
