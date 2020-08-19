Important updates on Eligibility Criteria for SNAP 2020 

The Symbiosis International University conducts the SNAP test every year for selecting eminent candidates for MBA programmes. In a recent update, SIU has released the eligibility criteria for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test scheduled in 2021.

SIU is a notable institution in which the annual entrance test for MBA programme. The eligibility criteria of SNAP play a key role in determining which candidate would best fit for the vacancies along with the marks scored in the test.

The eligibility criteria reflect upon certain requirements of the aspirant like educational qualification, age limit, nationality, etc.

SNAP 2020 Schedule

The SNAP 2020 exam is one of the most well-known MBA entrance tests conducted for the selection of candidates into post-graduation programme in universities associated with SIU. The test is likely to take place in the second week of December 2020.

Moreover, the registration window for the test is tentatively scheduled to open in August 2020. The eligibility criteria released by the institution must be checked by the registered candidates to avoid disqualification. Moreover, it would also help the candidates know whether they can take the test or not.

Eligibility Criteria for SNAP 2020

The eligibility criteria for SNAP 2020 is mentioned herewith. The candidates must read the eligibility guidelines thoroughly to avoid any chance of disqualification.

The candidates looking forward to taking the SNAP exam must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised institution. Moreover, the candidate must have passed the final exams with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in the graduation programme. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the minimum passing percentage is 45 per cent. The candidates who are in there final year of graduation programme are free to apply for the SNAP 2020 entrance exam. However, these candidates must obtain a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade. For SC/ST, 45 per cent must be obtained Apart from the basic eligibility criteria, the universities associated with SIU also release their separate eligibility guidelines. There are several conditions and guidelines which the candidates must abide by during the time of admission procedure.

The eligibility guidelines and conditions for different institutions associated with SIU and accept the SNAP 2020 scores are listed below.

S No Programme Eligibility Criteria 1 Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Master of Business Administration (Innovation and entrepreneurship)

Master of Business Administration (Information Technology)

Master of Science (Computer Applications)

Master of Science (System Security)

Master of Business Administration (International Business)

Master of Business Administration (Telecom Management)

Master of Business Administration (Communication Management)

Master of Business Administration (Information Technology Business Management)

Master of Business Administration (Hospital and Healthcare Management)

Master of Business Administration (Communication Management)

Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance)

Master of Business Administration (Sports Management) The candidates looking forward to taking the SNAP exam must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised institution. Moreover, the candidate must have passed the final exams with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in the graduation programme. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the minimum passing percentage is 45 per cent.

The candidates who are in there final year of graduation programme are free to apply for the SNAP 2020 entrance exam. However, these candidates must obtain a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade.

Candidates with a graduation degree from a foreign institution must submit an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU) 2 Master of Business Administration (Infrastructure Management) Bachelor of Architecture or Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology in Aeronautical Engineering/ Agriculture Engineering/ Planning/ Civil Engineering/ Environment Engineering/ Water Resources/ Environment/ Chemical Engineering/ Oil and Paint Technology/ Petrochemical Engineering/ Plastic and Polymer Technology/ Electrical Engineering/ Energy Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Mechatronics Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/ Production Engineering/ Automobile Engineering/ Industrial Engineering/ Fire and Safety Engineering/ Metallurgy Engineering/ Mining Engineering from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade. Also, 45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST) applicants. 3 Master of Business Administration (Business Analytics) The candidates looking forward to taking the SNAP exam must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised institution. Moreover, the candidate must have passed the final exams with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in the graduation programme. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the minimum passing percentage is 45 per cent. The candidates must also possess a two-year work experience after the graduation programme.

Candidates with a graduation degree from a foreign institution must submit an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU) 4 Master of Business Administration (Agri-Business) The candidates looking forward to taking the SNAP exam must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised institution. Moreover, the candidate must have passed the final exams with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in the graduation programme. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the minimum passing percentage is 45 per cent

The candidates who are in there final year of graduation programme are free to apply for the SNAP 2020 entrance exam. However, these candidates must obtain a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade. For SC/ST, 45 per cent must be obtained 5 Master of Business Administration (Energy and Environment) The candidate must hold a degree in Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Bachelor of Science (Environmental Science) from any recognised institution with a minimum 50 per cent (45 per cent in case of SC/ST candidates) marks.

The candidates who are in there final year of graduation programme are free to apply for the SNAP 2020 entrance exam. However, these candidates must obtain a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade. For SC/ST, 45 per cent must be obtained. A provisional admission would be given. 6 Master of Business Administration The candidates looking forward to taking the SNAP exam must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised institution. Moreover, the candidate must have passed the final exams with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in the graduation programme. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the minimum passing percentage is 45 per cent.

The candidates who are in there final year of graduation programme are free to apply for the SNAP 2020 entrance exam. However, these candidates must obtain a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade.

Candidates with a graduation degree from a foreign institution must submit an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

For the defence category, the candidates must be children/spouse/ward of Defence personnel. 7 Master of Business Administration (Operations Management) The candidates looking forward to taking the SNAP exam must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised institution. Moreover, the candidate must have passed the final exams with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in the graduation programme. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the minimum passing percentage is 45 per cent.

Candidates with a graduation degree from a foreign institution must submit an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU) 8 Master of Business Administration (Data Sciences & Data Analytics) Candidates must possess a graduation degree with mathematics as a subject. The minimum percentage must not be below 50 per cent (45 per cent in case of SC/ST candidates).

Candidates with a graduation degree from a foreign institution must submit an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

The above-mentioned programmes are offered by different institutions associated with SIU. Therefore, the candidates can refer to the following table for knowing which institution would provide the programme as per the aspirant’s skill set and requirement.

S No Programme Institution 1 Master of Business Administration (MBA) SIBM – Pune

SIBM – Bengaluru

SIBM – Hyderabad

SCMHRD 2 Master of Business Administration (Innovation and entrepreneurship) SIBM – Pune 3 Master of Business Administration (Information Technology) SICSR 4 Master of Science (Computer Applications) SICSR 5 Master of Science (System Security) SICSR 6 Master of Business Administration (International Business) SIIB 7 Master of Business Administration (Telecom Management) SITM 8 Master of Business Administration (Communication Management) SIMC 9 Master of Business Administration (Information Technology Business Management) SCIT 10 Master of Business Administration (Hospital and Healthcare Management) SIHS 11 Master of Business Administration (Communication Management) SSMC – Bengaluru 12 Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance) SSBF 13 Master of Business Administration (Sports Management) SSSS 14 Master of Business Administration (Business Analytics) SCMHRD 15 Master of Business Administration (Infrastructure Management) SCMHRD 16 Master of Business Administration (Agri Business) SIIB 17 Master of Business Administration (Energy and Environment) SIIB 18 Master of Business Administration SIMS 19 Master of Business Administration (Operations Management) SIOM – Nashik 20 Master of Business Administration (Data Sciences & Data Analytics) SCIT

Seat Reservation SNAP 2020

Candidates belonging to different categories would be given opportunities to get enrolled in one of the top institutions as per their scores.

The institutions associated with SIU have reserved seats for candidates coming from belonging to categories like SC, ST, Kashmiri Migrants, International aspirant, etc. among others. The seat reservation as per categories as mentioned herewith.

Categories Reservation Percentage Scheduled Caste (SC) 15 per cent Scheduled Tribes (ST) 7.5 per cent International Candidates 15 per cent Kashmiri Migrants 2 seats in every programme Differently Abled 3 per cent Defence Category- General 80 per cent seat forward of Defence personnel Defence category- Special 10 per cent for wards of Defence personnel killed/disabled/died in service during service Open Category 10 per cent for civilians sponsored by industry

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for [Official] SNAP 2020 Exam Discussion

Read More