IFMR MBA Admission 2020: Check here for Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates and Selection Process

The IFMR Graduate School of Business situated at the Krea University offers a 2-years full-time residential MBA program. IFMR GSB’s MBA course is an intensive program that provides quality management education and unique specialisations offered in Quantitative Finance, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), and Data Sciences.

The application process for the General Round candidates is ongoing. The deadline to submit the registration form for this round of application is 3rd March 2020. The registration process of the Working Professional Round closed on 11th February 2020.

Find all the details related to the application form, fees, eligibility criteria, selection process and minimum cut-off below.

Why pursue an MBA from IFMR GSB?

Eminent Faculty

Rigorous Curriculum- 6 trimesters with 2 months intensive summer internship

100% Placement Track Record

Diversity in Academic Background of students

Conducive Learning Environment

Growing Business City- The IFMR GSB’s new state-of-the-art campus is located 70km north from Chennai.

How to apply for IFMR MBA 2020-2022?

Step by Step Guide to Complete Registration

Step 1: Visit the official website of IFMR-Krea University https://krea.edu.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ tab on the upper right side of the homepage.

Step 3: Select the ‘MBA 2020-2022’ option. A new tab will open.

Step 4: Enter the candidate’s name, email address, mobile number, state, town and the OTP to confirm the registration.

Step 5: Fill the registration form by submitting the details of Applicant Details and Address, Academic details, Co-curricular and Extra-curricular Activities, Summary of Work Experience, MBA Entrance exam details, Choice of Interview Centre and round.

The admission process is divided into two rounds.

Working Professionals Round (WPR)– For candidates with 12 to 36 months of work experience. General Round (GR)– For candidates with 0 to 36 months of experience.

IFMR MBA Minimum Eligibility Criteria

A full-time Bachelor’s degree from a recognized College/ University.

Students in their final year of graduation also can apply.

Applicants with an Open and Distance Learning degree are also eligible to apply as per the UGC policy and notification.

Age Limit – Candidates born on or after 1st January 1993 and on or before 31st December 2000 are eligible to apply.

– Candidates born on or after 1st January 1993 and on or before 31st December 2000 are eligible to apply. A valid CAT 2019 / XAT 2020 / CMAT 2020 / GMAT / GRE scorecard. The cut-off for each management entrance test will vary.

There is a different cut-off score for each entrance exam which is given in the section.

IFMR MBA Admission Important Dates

Process Working Professionals Round (WPR) General Round (GR) Commencement of Registration 11th October 2019 Deadline 11th February 2020 3rd March 2020 Declaration of Shortlist 2nd / 3rd week of Feb 2020 2nd / 3rd week of Mar 2020 Commencement of Interviews 4th week of February 2020 4th week of March 2020 Declaration of Results 3rd week of March 2020 3rd week of April 2020

Selection Process

The shortlisting process for the interview does not depend only on the score/s of the entrance test. The following components will also determine the selection of the candidate for the next stage of the admission process.

Academic Performance in Class X- 60%

Academic Performance in Class XII-60%

Academic Performance in Bachelor’s Degree- 60%

Performance in the management entrance exams

IFMR MBA 2020 Minimum Cut-off

CAT 2019 75 XAT 2020 75 CMAT 2020 85 GMAT 85 GRE 85

Selected candidates will have to appear for the mandatory Interview and Written Ability test round. The interview round consists of work experience and extracurricular activities as selection parameters.

MBA 2020 General Round Interview Cities

The WAT and PI round will be conducted on the same day.

Ahmedabad

Bangalore

Chennai

Cochin

Delhi

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

Patna

Pune

Visakhapatnam

Course Fee

1. First Installment Fee + Admissions Deposit Fee a) Admission Deposit Fee (To be paid while accepting the offer) Rs. 27,500 b) Balance First Installment Fees (To be paid after accepting the offer) Rs. 3,02,500 2. Second Installment Fees (To be paid in the first year) Rs. 5,50,000 3. Third and Final Instalment Fees (To be paid in the second year) Rs. 4,40,000 Total Fees Rs. 13,20,000 4. Refundable Caution Deposit (To be paid one week before registration) Rs. 50,000 5. First-year Living Expenses (To be paid one week before registration) Rs. 1,50,000 6. Second-year Living Expenses Rs. 1,57,500

Important FAQs

Does IFMR GSB have any quota?

No. IFMR does not have a quota system. Admissions are purely based on merit.

Is work experience mandatory for admission?

Work experience is not mandatory. Applicants with 36 months or less than that are eligible for admission to the course.

Is the programme 100% residential?

Yes.

Are there any scholarships provided for students?

To be eligible for scholarship at IFMR GSB a candidate must have:

Minimum CGPA of 3.00 at the end of the first year (Term-1, 2 and 3 courses).

Annual family income less than INR 11 Lakhs.

What are the specializations offered in IFMR GSB for MBA?

Data Science, Economics, Finance, Quantitative Finance, Information Systems, Marketing, OB & HR, Operations Management, Strategic Management.

