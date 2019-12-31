North Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 21 Vacancies under Sports Quota, Check How to Apply

Indian Railways is regarded as one of the most renowned employers in the public sector. As a matter of fact, it is the single largest employer in the country and requires skilled personnel for managing its various functions from time to time.

In order to hire the eligible candidates for the various vacancies, various branches of the Indian Railways conduct different recruitment campaigns every year in which hundreds of thousands of candidates participate.

As per the latest job notification published by the North Central Railway, 21 vacancies are available under the sports quota. Only those candidates who have participated in national or international sports events are eligible to apply under the North Central Railway Recruitment 2020.

The applications under the North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 have started from 28th December 2019. So, the candidates who are interested in applying for the advertised vacancies should log-on to the official website for North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 @ www.ncr.indianrailways.gov.in/index.jsp and complete their applications online.

The last date for completing the applications under North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 is 20th January 2020. Subsequently, the online application window will be closed, and the candidates will not be able to apply. Thus, the candidates are advised to apply for the vacancies as soon as possible without waiting for the last minute.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Important Information

Candidates must note the below mentioned important information pertaining to the North Central Railway Recruitment 2020: –

The application fee for general category candidates and OBC candidates is Rs. 500.

The application fee for SC, ST, Ex-Serviceman, or PwD Candidates is Rs. 250.

The minimum age to apply for the vacancies under North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 is 18 years.

The maximum age for the vacancies under North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 is 25 years.

There will not be any age relaxation limit applicable for candidates from reserved categories.

Candidates need to produce their certificates and prizes to establish the credentials as sportspersons.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under North Central Railway Recruitment 2020?

Answer: 21 vacancies under sports quota are available under North Central Railway Recruitment 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for North Central Railway Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website for North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 is www.ncr.indianrailways.gov.in/index.jsp.

Question: Which is the last date for submission of applications under North Central Railway Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date for submission of applications under North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 is 20th January 2020.

Question: How much is the application fee payable by the candidates under North Central Railway Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The application fee for general category candidates and OBC candidates is Rs. 500 and the application fee for SC, ST, Ex-Serviceman, or PwD Candidates is Rs. 250.

