IIM Ranchi Placement Highlights 2020

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi is the ninth IIM that is in existence since 2010. It was set-up with assistance from IIM Calcutta and the Government of Jharkhand as well as enjoyed the guidance of the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

IIM Ranchi offers a flagship program, i.e. PGDM in General Management which is highly sought after by the students. Also, the institute accepts scores of various state level and national level management entrance examination.

They normalize the scores in order to provide admission to the deserving candidates in various management programs.

IIM Ranchi 2020 placement

The institute is finally done with the summer placement of its 9th batch of PGDM and PGDHRM 2018-2020. This year there were a total number of 106 companies and 253 students who participated in the placement session.

Out of the 253 students, 186 students were enrolled for PGDM and 67 were enrolled for PGDHRM. The placement statistics of 2020 showcases the immense confidence of the recruiters in the skills and aptitude of the students from IIM Ranchi.

It also affirmed the institute’s position as one of the best management institutes in the country. This year, for the very first time the summer placements of the IIM Ranchi saw 65 new recruiters.

This has, however, increased the confidence of students as well as the institute and also the industry seems to have confidence that this management institute produces immensely talented students.

On average the stipend witnessed a rise of 6.45% for PGDM and 10.06% of PGDHRM batches, and for this, the institute is really grateful to all the stakeholders as well as the recruiters, faculty members, students and the staff who were involved in conducting the summer placement season of 2020.

The main domains of the placement include Sales and Marketing, Finance, Strategy and Consulting, IT and Analytics, Operations and General Management. Although the final placement has not been conducted, but the following highlights will help get an understanding of what is in store for the future.

Placement highlights

The total batch size for the summer placement of IIM Ranchi constituted of 253 students.

There were 65 new recruiters and a total number of 106 companies associated with the placement process.

The highest stipend for the PGDM course was INR 4,00,000, and the average stipend was INR 90,830. However, the medium stipend for this course was INR 70,000.

On the other hand, the highest stipend for the PGDHRM course was INR 2,80,000, and the average stipend was INR 95,152. The median stipend for PGDHRM was INR 80,000.

The average experience of the candidates that the candidates had before the placement process is given below: –

There was a total of 59 fresher candidates.

18 candidates had 0-11 months of experience.

58 candidates had 12-23 months of experience.

97 candidates had 24-35 months of experience.

21 candidates came with 36+ months of experience.

PGDM placement

Industry-wise, the percentage of placement are given below: –

There were 17% of placement for BFSI

12% placement for IT and ITES

11% for Manufacturing

8% for FMCG

10% for Consulting

11% for Health and Pharma

5% for Media and Entertainment

2% for PSU

3% for Real Estate

7% for Digital media and entertainment

2% for Hospitality

4% for Food and Beverages

3% for Logistics and Supply chain and

5% for E-commerce

PGDHRM placement

Given below are the placement percentage of recruitments for the PGDHRM course

6% placements were for the BFSI sector

17% of recruitment was for the IT sector.

20% placements were for the manufacturing sector.

FMCG/FMCD accounted for 10% of the placements.

Consulting made up for 16% of the placements.

3% placement for Health and Pharma.

6% placement for Media and Entertainment.

5% placements were with PSUs.

5% placements for Logistics and Supply chain.

15% placement for E-commerce.

Companies that participated in the placement process

For the sales and marketing department the companies were as follows:

Allergan

Value Labs

Bosch

Berger Paints

ICICI Lombard

Cipla Health

HP

Titan

Ultratech

Sanofi Genzyme

Sony

The roles that were offered by these companies were Digital and Social Media Marketing, Market Research & Intelligence, Business Development, Product Marketing

For the Finance Department, the companies were as follows:

Angel Broking

L&T Finance

Bajaj Finserv

RBL Bank

Motilal Oswal

Goldman Sachs

Muthoot

ICICI Ban

The roles that were offered by these companies were Liabilities Management, Risk Analysis, Investment Research, Equity Research, Corporate Finance.

Apart from these sectors, there were more areas where placements were given to the deserving students. For more details, you can check out the official website of IIM Ranchi.

