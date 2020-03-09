SDMIMD PGDM 2018-20 Placement; Latest Highlights, Process- Maintaining the 100% Placement Record for the 3rd Consecutive Year

Students and aspirants tend to trace the progress of a management school through the placement data very often, thus making the placement details very important. A placement report highlighting the increase in salary packages is a necessary criterion to build confidence amongst the prospective students.

The Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) is yet another B-school in South India showing remarkable progress in terms of placement and opportunities.

The 100% placement record of the institute over the past few years is reflective of the high consistency of both the students and the B-school.

Recently, SDMIMD Mysore has released the latest placement news for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) class of 2020. Similar to the past few years’ records, the 2018-2020 batch registered a perfect 100% record in the final campus placement.

While the B-school is yet to release the final placement report, the news does mention the increase in the salary packages from the previous year. The students of this batch were able to achieve the remarkable feat of registering the flawless 100% record three months before the completion of the course.

Quick Facts: PGDM 2018-20 Batch

Total Companies visiting SDMIMD campus 38 Placement record 100% Batch Strength 182 Average Salary Package Rs. 7.7 Lakhs Highest Sector Offers Banking and Financial Sector Highest Salary Package (2017-19) Rs. 9 Lakhs Median Salary Package (2017-19) Rs. 6.14

Note- The institute is yet to disclose the full placement report of 2018-2020 batch. The highest and median salary figures are of the 2017-2019 batch to provide an understanding of the aspirants.

Sector-Wise Offers (2018-2020)

Besides the 100% placements, the average salary saw a sharp increase from Rs. 7.14 Lakh for the 2019 batch to Rs. 7.7 Lakhs for the class of 2020. The 2018-2020 batch students got offers from various sectors. Banking and the Financial sector companies made the highest number of offers.

This was followed by the job offers from the Information Technology organizations. Other companies offering jobs to the SDMIMD students were part of the Manufacturing, FMCG, Consulting and Analytics sector.

Placement Process

SDMIMD strictly follows a ‘one student, one placement’ policy when it comes to the final campus placements. This implies a student cannot sit for the selection process of other companies once the final offer is made from one or more corporates.

The management institute has a standard format of resume for all the students. A company can also request a more specific resume format as per their criteria.

Organizations send the detailed job description of the posts with the job location and the salary description. The Placement Committee Members circulates the vacancies of all companies to the students, post which students can apply to any profile/position as per their interest.

The Pre-Placement talks for the PGDM batch of SDMIMD commence around September of every year. In the Pre-Placement Talk or PPT, students get the chance to interact, clear any doubts regarding the company or job profile with the representatives of the companies willing to visit the campus for final recruitment purposes.

Companies who are interested to provide a Pre-Placement Offer to the student completing the summer internship in their organization can communicate about the decision to offer PPO before the beginning of the placement season.

Final Job Offer

Companies must send the details of the job offer in written form or through email to the Placement Office to count the offer as valid.

Students accept the job offer by the mode of communication as required by the company.

