IIM Bodh Gaya Interim Placement 2018-2020

Indian Institute of Management (Bodh Gaya) is an autonomous public business school in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. Being the 16th IIM, the institute is mentored by IIM, Kolkata.

The institute is well established with all the facilities required for students to study. It has its own hostels, Aryabhata and Bhaskara with all necessary amenities for different sports like cricket, volleyball, football, table tennis, etc.

The institute is known for Gyanodaya an annual HR conclave of IIM Bodh Gaya. It is a platform for corporate leaders sharing valuable thoughts to aspiring students.

Interim Placement 2018-20

In the batch of 2018-20, there were total 66 students and the 83 companies showed interest for the final placement. The highest CTC for the 4th batch of MBA received is 20 LPA, and the average is 11.02 LPA and 10.5 LPA.

Due to the on-going Covid-19 situation, out of 66 students the placement has been limited to 53 students. For the remaining students, the further rounds of selection process will be conducted in coming weeks.

Different Domains-

This year, different companies offered different job positions for graduates. This include- Analyst, Data Analytics, Data Scientist, Digital Marketing, Management, etc. Sectors where students are placed are- Manufacturing, BFSI, Education, Risk Management, Automobile, etc. Some of the companies that showed interest for the placement are- Maruti, Crisil, Crompton, Bisleri, Meril, DS Group, and other top ones.

To know more about IIM Bodh Gaya, join IIM Bodh Gaya 2020-22 Admission Queries

Read More