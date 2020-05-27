HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
    • IIM Shillong – Final Placement Report for the PGP batch 2018-2020

    The final placement process for the PGP batch of 2018-20 has been concluded at IIM Shillong and has achieved a 100% placement record. The number of companies which participated in the recruitment was 60.

    Consulting and Strategy roles offered the highest paying jobs to the PGP graduating students of IIM Shillong in 2020.

    Final Placement Highlights for the batch of 2018-2020

    The average salary for the placement season of 2018-2020 was INR 18.76 lakh. This figure was 11.7% higher than the previous season of placement. The highest domestic salary package offered for the PGP 2018-2020 batch was INR 40 lakh per annum. The highest international salary package offered for PGP 2018-2020 batch was INR 48.5 lakh per annum.

    For the top 10% of the batch, the average CTC was recorded to be INR 34.77 LPA. The top 20% and 30% of the batch bagged average packages of INR 29.17 LPA and INR 23.38 LPA.

    The overall increase in the highest CTC for the 2018-2020 placement season was 73% as compared to the previous year. The increase in the average CTC for the 2018-2020 placement season was 29% higher than that of the previous year for the top 20% students of the batch.

    Companies which gave maximum offers in the placement season for the PGP 2018-2020 batch

    The maximum number of offers were made by these companies named: Bain & Company, Cognizant, Bytedance, Deloitte USI, FIITJEE, ICICI Bank, JP Morgan & Chase and TATA Steel.

    Prominent recruiters for the placement season of the PGP 2018-2020 batch

    The list of prominent recruiters includes Bain & Company, Berger, Birla soft, Capgemini, Cognizant, Group M, Nomura investments, PWC, Ola, Titan, Tres Vista, J P Morgan & Chase, HSBC Bank and Zenoti.

    First-time recruiters for the placement season of the PGP 2018-2020 batch

    The first-time recruiters of the PGP batch 2018-2020 include Aditya Birla Capital, Bisleri, Bytedance, Conneqt Business solutions, Emami Agrotech, Extramarks, FIITJEE, Godrej, Great learning, IDFC First Bank, Lixil, Mahindra & Mahindra, Moglix, MXV and Tech Mahindra.

    The students of the PGP batch 2018-20 had also got several PPO/PPI offers from some extremely prominent companies like, ICICI Bank, JSW Group, Mahindra GMC, Maruti Suzuki, Pidilite Industries, RBL Bank, TATA Steel, UltraTech Cement, Xiaomi, AB InBev, Amazon, Bajaj FinServ, Deloitte USI, D.E. Shaw, Emami Group, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, GSK Pharma and HDFC Bank.  IIM Shillong was also visited by international companies to explore recruitment opportunities. The list of international recruiters includes names like ShopUp and Tilomed laboratories. The roles offered were of strategy and consulting domain.

    Class educational background and gender diversity in the PGP batch of 2018-2020

    The batch consisted of 42% Female students and 58% Male Students. It had 43% non-engineering students and 57% of the students were from an engineering background.

     Quick facts for the placement season of PGP Batch 2018-2020 at IIM Shillong

    • Total number of students participating in the placement process: 170
    • Total number of recruiter companies: 60
    • Highest salary package offered: INR 48.5 LPA
    • Average salary package offered: INR 18.76 LPA
    • Average CTC for top 10% students of the batch: INR 34.77 LPA
    • Average CTC for top 20% students of the batch: INR 29.17 LPA
    • Average CTC for top 50% students of the batch: INR 23.38 LPA

     The top recruiters for Consulting roles PGP Batch 2018-2020 at IIM Shillong include:

    Bain & Company Deloitte USI
    Cognizant Conneqt business solutions
    FIITJEE Indegene
    MXV Consulting Ola Cabs
    PWC Qwixpert
    ShopUp United Health Group

     The top recruiters for finance roles PGP Batch 2018-2020 at IIM Shillong include:

    Amazon D E Shaw
    Goldman Sachs HDFC bank
    HSBC bank ICICI bank
    IDFC First bank J P Morgan & Chase
    Nomura investments Thomson Reuters
    Tres Vista Vivriti capital

     The top recruiters for sales and marketing PGP Batch 2018-2020 at IIM Shillong include:

    Amazon Aditya Birla Capital
    Berger Bytedance
    CashE Emami Agrotech
    Emami froup Extramarks
    Godrej Group M
    GSK Pharma InMobi
    Lixil Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
    Maruti Suzuki Pidilite
    TATA Steel Tech Mahindra
    Titan Ultratech cement

     The top recruiters for general management PGP Batch 2018-2020 at IIM Shillong include:

    Angel Broking Ab InBev
    Bajaj FinServ Great Learning
    JSW Group Mahindra GMC
    RAAM Group Ujjivan Small finance bank
    Xiaomi

    The top recruiters for Human Resources PGP Batch 2018-2020 at IIM Shillong include:

    D E Shaw Moglix
    TATA Steel Tilomed Laboratories
    Titan

     The top recruiters for IT/ITES include:

    Bisleri Birla Soft
    Capgemini Fidelity Investments
    J P Morgan and Chase Zenoti

