IIM Shillong – Final Placement Report for the PGP batch 2018-2020

The final placement process for the PGP batch of 2018-20 has been concluded at IIM Shillong and has achieved a 100% placement record. The number of companies which participated in the recruitment was 60.

Consulting and Strategy roles offered the highest paying jobs to the PGP graduating students of IIM Shillong in 2020.

Final Placement Highlights for the batch of 2018-2020

The average salary for the placement season of 2018-2020 was INR 18.76 lakh. This figure was 11.7% higher than the previous season of placement. The highest domestic salary package offered for the PGP 2018-2020 batch was INR 40 lakh per annum. The highest international salary package offered for PGP 2018-2020 batch was INR 48.5 lakh per annum.

For the top 10% of the batch, the average CTC was recorded to be INR 34.77 LPA. The top 20% and 30% of the batch bagged average packages of INR 29.17 LPA and INR 23.38 LPA.

The overall increase in the highest CTC for the 2018-2020 placement season was 73% as compared to the previous year. The increase in the average CTC for the 2018-2020 placement season was 29% higher than that of the previous year for the top 20% students of the batch.

Companies which gave maximum offers in the placement season for the PGP 2018-2020 batch

The maximum number of offers were made by these companies named: Bain & Company, Cognizant, Bytedance, Deloitte USI, FIITJEE, ICICI Bank, JP Morgan & Chase and TATA Steel.

Prominent recruiters for the placement season of the PGP 2018-2020 batch

The list of prominent recruiters includes Bain & Company, Berger, Birla soft, Capgemini, Cognizant, Group M, Nomura investments, PWC, Ola, Titan, Tres Vista, J P Morgan & Chase, HSBC Bank and Zenoti.

First-time recruiters for the placement season of the PGP 2018-2020 batch

The first-time recruiters of the PGP batch 2018-2020 include Aditya Birla Capital, Bisleri, Bytedance, Conneqt Business solutions, Emami Agrotech, Extramarks, FIITJEE, Godrej, Great learning, IDFC First Bank, Lixil, Mahindra & Mahindra, Moglix, MXV and Tech Mahindra.

The students of the PGP batch 2018-20 had also got several PPO/PPI offers from some extremely prominent companies like, ICICI Bank, JSW Group, Mahindra GMC, Maruti Suzuki, Pidilite Industries, RBL Bank, TATA Steel, UltraTech Cement, Xiaomi, AB InBev, Amazon, Bajaj FinServ, Deloitte USI, D.E. Shaw, Emami Group, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, GSK Pharma and HDFC Bank. IIM Shillong was also visited by international companies to explore recruitment opportunities. The list of international recruiters includes names like ShopUp and Tilomed laboratories. The roles offered were of strategy and consulting domain.

Class educational background and gender diversity in the PGP batch of 2018-2020

The batch consisted of 42% Female students and 58% Male Students. It had 43% non-engineering students and 57% of the students were from an engineering background.

Quick facts for the placement season of PGP Batch 2018-2020 at IIM Shillong

Total number of students participating in the placement process: 170

Total number of recruiter companies: 60

Highest salary package offered: INR 48.5 LPA

Average salary package offered: INR 18.76 LPA

Average CTC for top 10% students of the batch: INR 34.77 LPA

Average CTC for top 20% students of the batch: INR 29.17 LPA

Average CTC for top 50% students of the batch: INR 23.38 LPA

The top recruiters for Consulting roles PGP Batch 2018-2020 at IIM Shillong include:

Bain & Company Deloitte USI Cognizant Conneqt business solutions FIITJEE Indegene MXV Consulting Ola Cabs PWC Qwixpert ShopUp United Health Group

The top recruiters for finance roles PGP Batch 2018-2020 at IIM Shillong include:

Amazon D E Shaw Goldman Sachs HDFC bank HSBC bank ICICI bank IDFC First bank J P Morgan & Chase Nomura investments Thomson Reuters Tres Vista Vivriti capital

The top recruiters for sales and marketing PGP Batch 2018-2020 at IIM Shillong include:

Amazon Aditya Birla Capital Berger Bytedance CashE Emami Agrotech Emami froup Extramarks Godrej Group M GSK Pharma InMobi Lixil Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Maruti Suzuki Pidilite TATA Steel Tech Mahindra Titan Ultratech cement

The top recruiters for general management PGP Batch 2018-2020 at IIM Shillong include:

Angel Broking Ab InBev Bajaj FinServ Great Learning JSW Group Mahindra GMC RAAM Group Ujjivan Small finance bank Xiaomi

The top recruiters for Human Resources PGP Batch 2018-2020 at IIM Shillong include:

D E Shaw Moglix TATA Steel Tilomed Laboratories Titan

The top recruiters for IT/ITES include:

Bisleri Birla Soft Capgemini Fidelity Investments J P Morgan and Chase Zenoti

To know more about IIM Shillong, join IIM Shillong Admission Queries [2020-2022]

Read More